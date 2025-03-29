Genshin Impact As the Burning Sun Sears Shadows quest guide

As the Burning Sun Sears Shadows is the final quest in the Chronicler of the Crumbling City world quest series. After obtaining the Permit to the Heart and cleansing all three sites affected by Abyssal contamination, you will make your way to the Heart of the Sacred Mountain, a location hidden deep within the Ancient Sacred Mountain.

Upon entering the Heart of the Sacred Mountain, you will complete The End of the Road and In Search of a Hidden Heart, triggering the start of As the Burning Sun Sears Shadows. Follow this guide to learn how to complete this quest in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: As the Burning Sun Sears Shadows quest walkthrough

Throughout the Chronicler of the Crumbling City questline, you have destroyed many Abyssal mudballs to cleanse the Ancient Sacred Mountain region. In As the Burning Sun Sears Shadows quest, your goal is to eliminate all Abyssal Oozes and release the Astral Assemblages.

First contaminated Astral Assemblage

Defeat Abyssal monsters (Image via HoYoverse)

After entering the Heart of the Sacred Mountain, follow the quest marker to encounter a group of three Tenebrous Mimifloras. Defeat them, and three Abyssal mudballs will spawn at the same location.

If you don't have Varesa or Iansan, tatakasaur is your friend (Image via HoYoverse)

To destroy these mudballs, use a Collective of Plenty character like Varesa or Iansan, or transform into a Tatankasaur. Use the special charged attack to smash all three Abyssal mudballs. Once destroyed, the Astral Assemblage will be purified.

Second contaminated Astral Assemblage

Go to the second location (Image via HoYoverse)

Now, proceed to the second area marked on the map. Along the way, you will encounter more Abyssal mudballs to destroy as you advance. Eventually, you will reach the head of a dormant Source Servant Dragon, surrounded by even more Abyssal mudballs.

Destroy the mudballs (Image via HoYoverse)

While most of these are easy to destroy, one particular mudball moves in a circular path, rising and falling, making it harder to hit. Wait until it is low, then strike it with the Tatankasaur’s special charged attack. After eliminating all the Abyssal mudballs, more will start spawning in the sky.

Use the cannon to shoot down mudballs (Image via HoYoverse)

To clear them, interact with the cannon on the Source Servant Dragon’s head and shoot down all remaining mudballs, removing the contamination from the second Astral Assemblage.

Third contaminated Astral Assemblage

The target is in this maze (Image via HoYoverse)

Head toward the third contaminated Astral Assemblage. Upon arrival, you will find a maze with an Abyssal mudball at its center, guarded by two Tenebrous Mimifloras. Defeat them, and then destroy the mudball.

The chase begins (Image via HoYoverse)

Shortly after, additional mudballs will begin appearing. In the final phase, you must chase down two Abyssal mudballs before they escape. These will lead you to the last Astral Assemblage, located near the teleport point in the Heart of the Sacred Mountain.

Charge up the ramp (Image via HoYoverse)

A ramp leads directly to this final contaminated Astral Assemblage. Charge toward it using a Tatankasaur or a Collective of Plenty character, and smash it to complete the purification process. This is the last thing you have to do in As the Burning Sun Sears Shadows quest.

The quest is finished (Image via HoYoverse)

Freeing the final Astral Assemblage will complete the As the Burning Sun Sears Shadows quest, marking the end of the Chronicler of the Crumbling City world quest series. After finishing this quest, you can begin An Omen of Annihilation and The Final Entreaty.

