Genshin Impact The End of the Road quest guide

The Chronicler of the Crumbling City is a long world quest series introduced in the Genshin Impact 5.5 update. It takes you on a journey to an ancient city of dragon civilization hidden beneath the Great Volcano of Tollan.
The End of the Road is the second-to-last quest in the Chronicler of the Crumbling City series. To unlock it, you must start In Search of a Hidden Heart and complete four sub-quests under it. Once all prerequisites are met, the quest will begin.
Follow this guide to learn how to unlock and complete The End of the Road in Genshin Impact.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
How to unlock The End of the Road quest in Genshin Impact
As mentioned earlier, The End of the Road is a sub-quest that unlocks toward the end of the Chronicler of the Crumbling City quest series. To access it, you need to obtain the Permit to the Sacred Heart and three Phlogiston Units. These items can be acquired by completing the following sub-quests:
- Once, the Sacred Seat of Judgement
- Where Once There Was a Calculation Array
- Where Once Force Was Reversed
- Where Once There Were Arms Aplenty
At the end of Once, the Sacred Seat of Judgement, you will receive the Permit to the Sacred Heart. Completing the three other sub-quests will grant you the three Phlogiston Units.
Once you have finished Where Once There Were Arms Aplenty and obtained the final Phlogiston Unit, The End of the Road quest will begin, marking its location on your map.
Genshin Impact: The End of the Road quest walkthrough
To reach the quest location for The End of the Road, head southeast from the Ruined Armament Workshop in Ancient Sacred Mountain.
Upon arrival, you will find a dormant Secret Source Dragon Idol lying on the ground. This mechanical dragon is blocking the path to the final location of the Chronicler of the Crumbling City quest series in Genshin Impact.
Interact with the Secret Source Dragon Idol and submit the Permit to the Sacred Heart along with the three Phlogiston Units. Doing so will activate the dragon idol, causing it to move and revealing a deep, dark cave leading to the depths of Ancient Sacred Mountain.
Before jumping into the pit, use the Qucusaur Spiritsconce to transform into a Qucusaur, allowing you to glide down safely. While descending, you will also come across a Pyroculus.
At the bottom of the cave, you will find the entrance to the Heart of the Sacred Mountain. Entering this area marks the conclusion of The End of the Road and In Search of a Hidden Heart in Genshin Impact.
Quest rewards in The End of the Road
Upon completion, you will receive a total of:
- 70 Primogems
- 70,500 Mora
- 4 Mystic Enhancement Ore
- 4 Hero's Wit
Arriving at the Heart of the Sacred Mountain will automatically trigger As the Burning Sun Sears Shadows, the final quest in Chronicler of the Crumbling City.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.