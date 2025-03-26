Genshin Impact Sealed Site of Sacrifice quest guide

In Genshin Impact, the Ancient Sacred Mountain is one of the many mysterious places with significant lore hidden behind long and tedious world quests. As you enter the Ancient Sacred Mountain, located beneath the Giant Volcano of Tollan in Natlan, you will activate the Chronicler of the Crumbling City quest series.

In the first part of Chronicler of the Crumbling City, you will be tasked with completing two exploration quests: The Forsaken Sea of Wisdom and Sealed Site of Sacrifice. The Forsaken Sea of Wisdom takes you to the Sea of Shifting Sentience on the west side of the Ancient Sacred Mountain. At the end of the quest, you will unlock a Spiritway leading to the location of the Sealed Site of Sacrifice quest.

Follow this walkthrough to find out how you can complete the Sealed Site of Sacrifice quest in Genshin Impact.

Previous Quest: Genshin Impact The Forsaken Sea of Wisdom quest guide

Genshin Impact Chronicler of the Crumbling City: Sealed Site of Sacrifice Quest Walkthrough

Reaching the Seal in Sealed Site of Sacrifice Quest

Take the Spiritway (Image via HoYoverse)

By taking the Spiritway, which is unlocked at the end of The Forsaken Sea of Wisdom quest in Genshin Impact, you will travel toward the southern island called Flame-Melding Ritual Grounds. The Spiritway will drop you in front of a teleport point. Activate it and start heading south.

Use a flying character to reach the island (Image via HoYoverse)

Use a flying character like Mavuika or Chasca, or indwell a nearby Qucusaur, to reach the island to the south. Upon entering the island, you will find another teleport point and a Tatankasaur next to it.

You can indwell the Tatankasaur and headbutt the rocks ahead to collect a Pyroculus and a loot chest. From there, continue toward the area marked on the map. You can use Tatankasaur’s charge ability to quickly ascend, as platforms marked with an upward arrow will boost its running speed.

Sealed Astral Assemblage (Image via HoYoverse)

At the end of the path, you will find another teleport point. Just ahead of it is an Iridescent Inscription. Approach it to trigger a dialogue with the Sage of the Stolen Flame, who will ask you to break the seal over the Astral Assemblage.

How to Break the Seal in Sealed Site of Sacrifice Quest

Moving stair using Tantakasaur (Image via HoYoverse)

To break the seal, you must create a straight path leading to it and charge up the way using a Tatankasaur. The stairs leading to the seal are scattered and must be repositioned by hitting them with Tatankasaur’s special charged attack.

Look for a burnt red mark on the stairs and hit it with Tatankasaur’s ability to move them into place. If positioned correctly, a bright orange glow will appear.

Except for the top stair, the rest will align easily.

For the top stair:

Hidden room behind stair (Image via HoYoverse)

Push it to the right side. This will cause a nearby wall to break, revealing a hidden room. Enter the room and activate a lever on the wall to move the floor backward. Charge forward using Tatankasaur’s ability and find another lever to stop the floor’s movement. Next to this lever, you will see a breakable wall. Charge into it to create an exit. Finally, hit the left-side stair twice to move it into position, completing the staircase.

Breaking the seal using Tatankasaur (Image via HoYoverse)

From the bottom of the staircase, charge toward the seal using a Tatankasaur or a Collective of Plenty character like Varesa, and headbutt the seal to break it.

Activate Astral Assemblage (Image via HoYoverse)

After breaking the seal, activate the Astral Assemblage. A cutscene will play, marking the completion of the Sealed Site of Sacrifice quest in Genshin Impact. In the end, you will be rewarded with one Luxurious chest and two Exquisite Chests.

