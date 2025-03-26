Genshin Impact: The Way Into the Mountain quest guide

The Way Into the Mountain is one of the first quests you will unlock in the Genshin Impact 5.5 update. Ever since the release of Natlan, travelers have embarked on many adventures with their little Tepetlisaurus, which bears the deadly "Flamelord's Blessing" mark on its head.

After completing multiple world quests, players can finally reach Atocpan and enter the volcano to try and cure the Little One. With the release of the Genshin Impact 5.5 update, our journey with the Little One can finally come to an end. However, to start the main world quest in the Atocpan region, you will need to complete The Way Into the Mountain quest in Genshin Impact.

Follow this guide to learn how to unlock and complete The Way Into the Mountain quest in Genshin Impact.

How to unlock The Way Into the Mountain quest in Genshin Impact

Find a way into the Sacred Mountain quest location (Image via HoYoverse)

To unlock The Way Into the Mountain, you must visit the Collective of Plenty tribe in Natlan. This tribe is located west of the People of the Springs tribe and in the southwestern corner of Natlan. On your way to the Collective of Plenty, make sure to unlock the Statue of Seven in Atocpan if you have not done so already.

Kids in Collective of Plenty (Image via HoYoverse)

Once the map is unlocked, you will see a blue quest marker in the Collective of Plenty tribe. Head to the marker to find two small children, Dutse and Duniya, discussing the Sacred Mountain. Talk to them and complete all dialogue options to start The Way Into the Mountain quest.

Find a way into the Sacred Mountain

Quest location in Fallingstar Fields (Image via HoYoverse)

After speaking with the children, you will receive the "Find a way into the Sacred Mountain" quest task. This task will mark a location near the Fallingstar Fields. Go to the teleport waypoint near the Fallingstar Fields, as shown in the image above.

Save tribal members (Image via HoYoverse)

Upon arrival, you will find some Natlan tribe members hiding from Abyssal monsters. Defeat the monsters and talk to the tribe members to learn more about the situation.

Investigator of Ancient Ruins – Clear the Abyssal monsters from the Ruins

Enemies in front of ruins (Image via HoYoverse)

Nzaya and Kimoshi will ask you to defeat another group of monsters located at the entrance of the ruins ahead of the Fallingstar Fields.

Turn into a Tatankasaur (Image via HoYoverse)

Defeat the second group, then take the uphill path on the left side, where you will find several Hilichurls rolling down giant boulders. You can transform into a Tatankasaur or use a Collective of Plenty character like Varesa to push through the boulders and reach the top.

Broken entrance to the ruins (Image via HoYoverse)

At the top of the ruins, there is a small gap leading inside. Go deeper into the ruins to find more Hilichurl enemies, along with a few Tenebrous Mimifloras disguised as a stack of chests.

Enemies in the ruins (Image via HoYoverse)

Defeat them to progress in The Way Into the Mountain quest and unlock some chests. Once done, return to the entrance of the ruins and speak with Nzaya and Kimoshi again.

End of the quest (Image via HoYoverse)

However, as you talk to Nzaya and Kimoshi, the Sacred Mountain volcano suddenly erupts, sending everyone into a frenzy. After a few more dialogues with them, The Way Into the Mountain quest comes to an end. Finishing the quest rewards you with:

30 x Primogems

2 x Hero's Wit

22500 x Mora

3 x Mystic Enhancement Ore

The explosion at the end of the quest creates a Spiritway right in front of the ruins. You can ride this Spiritway to reach the top of the mountain and start the Nahuatzin's Leap world quest.

