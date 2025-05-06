Genshin Impact 5.7 leaks share new Abyss endgame mode's location and name

Spiral Abyss is Endgame content that has been present since the start of Genshin Impact. While players have sought an upgrade of this Abyss for a long time, new leaks bring good news. They reveal details of another Abyss game mode in version 5.7. Moreover, the leaks also mention the name and location of the new Abyss gamemode. However, the name of this new mode is subject to change.
We explore the leaks about the new Abyss endgame mode's location, name, and other details.
Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take this information with a pinch of salt.
New Abyss endgame mode in Genshin Impact 5.7
Seele Leaks and X1 had leaked the content for the upcoming Genshin Impact version 5.7. This spells good news for fans awaiting a Spiral Abyss upgrade or a new endgame mode. The early details about this game mode suggest it to be a new Abyss.
The leakers translated the new mode's name as Calm Amidst the Turmoil. However, this information is subject to change, and the name could be changed during the 5.7 beta.
Players speculate that this new mode might be similar to the newer fighting events in Genshin Impact. The game recently had many combat events, leaving gamers to assume these events were for testing specific mechanics.
However, little information is known about the new endgame mode. This article will be updated once we have more details. Moreover, the 5.7 beta has not officially begun, and players might get more leaks when the beta drops.
Location of the new Abyss
Although the post above shows the icon for the Imaginarium Theater, the icon for the new game mode should be different. Interestingly, the new Abyss is near the Mingyun village in the Liyue region. This could mean players get newer quests or stories in the area, leading to the future game mode.
Skirk is also rumored to be released in version 5.7, and gamers could potentially learn more about the new Abyss from her quest. The complete details about this mode are still unknown. This article will be updated when leakers or the game's developers share more information about the name, location, and stages.
