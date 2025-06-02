New Genshin Impact Skirk leaks bring good news for lore fans  

Genshin Impact officially revealed the drip marketing for Skirk on May 13, 2025, and shed light on the fact that she would be a Cryo character. While the developers have confirmed that she will be released in version 5.7, we do not know if she will become part of the title in Phase 1 or Phase 2.

That being said, some leakers shared details of her rumored kit and animations. Recently, Dimbreath and HomDGCat disclosed further information regarding Skirk and her signature weapon. Based on these details, it is speculated that we will get to know a lot more lore about certain characters.

This article will discuss the new leaked details regarding Skirk's voice lines and the lore for her signature weapon in Genshin Impact.

Note: This article is based on leaked information and speculation. Readers are advised to take this information with a pinch of salt.

New leaks about Skirk in Genshin Impact

Skirk is rumored to be a Cryo Sword character, who is speculated to be released in version 5.7. Leakers like Dimbreath, HomDGCat, Seele, and X1 have disclosed her animations, kit, and gameplay details. Apart from this, they have also shared some crucial information regarding Skirk's voicelines and other lore.

Based on these leaks so far, Skirk has voicelines for these characters:

Alice - a Hexenzirkel member

- a Hexenzirkel member Dainsleif - Twilight Sword from the Khaenri'ah nation

- Twilight Sword from the Khaenri'ah nation Dori - a merchant from Sumeru

- a merchant from Sumeru Moon - unknown character

- unknown character Nicole Reeyn - a Hexenzirkel member

- a Hexenzirkel member Neuvillette - Hydro Dragon

- Hydro Dragon Surtalogi - one of the Five Sinners of Khaenri'ah

- one of the Five Sinners of Khaenri'ah Tartaglia - Eleventh Fatui Harbinger

Skirk seemingly has many voicelines about new characters such as Moon, Surtalogi, and Nicole Reeyn. Surtalogi and Nicole Reeyn are among the most hyped characters that we are excited to meet in Genshin Impact. However, we do not have any information on Moon. We also do not know the full details of these voicelines, and we may have to wait till her official release to read them.

Players are speculating that we could get a lot of information and lore from these voicelines. We might also potentially learn more details about Skirk and maybe others, such as Surtalogi, from her character stories. On top of this, leaker HomDGCat has also shared the lore from Skirk's signature weapon.

Based on these rumors, we should get lore about the First Angel and Celestia from Skirk's rumored signature weapon. Fans speculate that the rebellion between the Angels and Celestia has been described in the description of the weapon. That said, we will have to wait for the official release of version 5.7 to know more about the rumored lore drops.

