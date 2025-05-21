14 Genshin Impact characters we are excited to meet in future

Genshin Impact has many playable and non-playable characters who play a massive role in the main story. Archon Quests and Event stories tease names such as Alice, Rhinedottir, Nicole, Durin, Surtalogi, and others we could meet in future updates.

Characters like Varka and Tsaritsa have a high chance of being playable, considering their hype. We are also yet to meet most Fatui Harbingers, such as Columbina, Sandrone, Pantalone, Pulcinella, and Pierro. Apart from them, Genshin Impact also has Five Sinners of Khaenri'ah and many other characters we could potentially meet in future updates.

On that note, this article lists the details of 14 characters that we are excited to meet in future versions.

Genshin Impact characters we could meet in future versions

1) Varka

Varka's current location, according to the Song of the Welkin Moon web event (Image via HoYoverse)

Varka is one of the most hyped characters in Genshin Impact. He has been teased since the Mondstadt Archon Quests. Moreover, most of the playable characters from Mondstadt talk about his strength and personality traits.

During the "Let's Start With Nod-Krai" special program, the developers confirmed that Varka will be the first character we meet in the upcoming region. His character design was partly confirmed in the Paralogism Archon Quest, and fans are hyped to meet him.

Moreover, his JP VA is Sugita Tomozaku, who voiced iconic characters such as Sakata Gintoki, Rudeus Greyrat, Gyomei Himejima, Escanor, and Etsuya Eizan.

2) Columbina

Columbina's official design (Image via HoYoverse)

Columbina is the third of the eleven Fatui Harbingers. HoYoverse officially revealed her design in the Winter Night's Lazzo trailer. Nahida mentioned that the power of the first three Harbingers is comparable to that of the Gods in Tevyat.

Moreover, characters such as Tartaglia, Wanderer, and Arlecchino imply that she is extremely dangerous and unpredictable. Although not a lot of information about her is present in the game, fans have been hyped to meet her in future updates, after her official design was revealed.

3) Alice

Alice's appearance as a Dodoco in the Paralogism AQ (Image via HoYoverse)

Alice is a member of Hexenzirkel and is Klee's mother. Although she never physically appeared, she has dialogues in some Archon and Event Quests. Moreover, she also appeared as a Dodoco in the Paralogism Archon Quest.

In the same Quest, we could also see a glimpse of her character design, along with the design of Varka and Barbatos. Fans have been hyped to meet a member of the Hexenzirkel for a long time, and we might be able to meet some of them in Nod-Krai.

4) Tsaritsa

Arlecchino's voiceline about Tsaritsa (Image via HoYoverse)

Tsaritsa is the current Cryo Archon and rules over the Snezhnaya region. She can also grant mysterious powers to the Fatui soldiers and Harbingers, such as delusions.

Tartaglia mentioned that she used to be a gentle soul but had to harden herself because she was too gentle. Although Tsaritsa's goals are unknown, we do know that she tasked the Fatui Harbingers with collecting the six Gnosis in Tevyat.

We might not be able to meet her in the Nod-Krai region, but she should appear during the Snezhnaya chapter. She also has a high chance of becoming a playable character, as the six other Archons are playable in the game.

5) Rhinedottir

Albedo talking about Rhinedottir in the Paralogism AQ (Image via HoYoverse)

Rhinedottir is a member of Hexenzirkel and one of the Five Sinners of Khaenri'ah. She was responsible for creating many living beings like Riftwolves, a dragon named Durin, and a Homunculus called Albedo. In the Paralogism AQ, Albedo mentioned that she had consumed Naberius, one of the Four Shades, and had now become one with her.

Since Rhinedottir is a significant character related to Khaenri'ah and the Hexenzirkel group, we are hyped to learn more about her. Rhinedottir's design has also not been revealed in-game so far, and fans are excited to see her character design and personality if we meet her in future versions.

6) Surtalogi

Surtalogi, known as The Foul, is Skirk's master in Genshin Impact. He is also among the Five Sinners of Khaenri'ah, who were responsible for the downfall of the Khaenri'ah nation.

Although we don't know much about Surtalogi, Skirk mentions him in the Masquerade of the Guilty Archon Quest. Moreover, since the developer team has officially confirmed through drip marketing that Skirk will be released in version 5.7, we should learn more about Surtalogi from her character stories.

7) Pierro

Pierro's official design was revealed in the Winter Night's Lazzo trailer (Image via HoYoverse)

Pierro was a royal mage in the Khaenri'ah nation and lived alongside the Traveler's sibling. Despite his best efforts, he couldn't stop the destruction of Khaenri'ah and decided to help Tsaritsa attain her goals.

HoYoverse revealed the details of his design in the Winter Night's Lazzo trailer. He has one of the most unique character designs in the game. Moreover, he is also the Director of the Fatui and has recruited many powerful Harbingers such as Dottore and La Signora.

Fans have been excited to meet him in-game ever since his design was officially revealed. However, we might have to wait a long time to meet the Fatui Director in Genshin Impact.

8) Pantalone

Pantalone's model in the Winter Night's Lazzo trailer (Image via HoYoverse)

Pantalone, also known as Regrator, is the ninth Fatui Harbinger. Wanderer mentioned in his voicelines that the Regrator frequently collaborated with Dottore. Tartaglia also says that he keeps the Fatui's cash reserves stocked up.

Pantalone has been mentioned numerous times in the game, and some of his lore is available in the Pale Flame artifact descriptions. Based on this lore, it seems that he never received a vision and has resented the Gods ever since.

Pantalone was also mentioned in Yelan's Story Quest and some character stories. Furthermore, Arlecchino mentioned that he was working with Pulcinella on a special project named Project Stuzha.

9) Sandrone

Sandrone with a Ruin Machine in the Winter Night's Lazzo trailer (Image via HoYoverse)

Sandrone is the seventh Fatui Harbinger, and it is speculated that she created the puppet Katheryne for the Adventurers' Guild. Her character design and VA details were also revealed officially by HoYoverse.

Arlecchino, Tartaglia, and Wanderer mention that she is always engrossed in her research and doesn't care about anything else. During the Questioning Melusine and Answering Machine World quest, it is heavily implied that she was interested in obtaining the machine Curve.

Although her name was not revealed in this Quest, fans heavily speculate that she was involved in its events.

10) Pulcinella

Pulcinella's design in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Pulcinella is the Mayor of a city in Snezhnaya. He looks like an older man in the Winter Night's Lazzo trailer. Alrecchino mentions that he is an exceptional Mayor who can make significant gains at a small price.

Tartaglia also said that Pulcinella was taking care of his family in Snezhnaya. Although we don't know much about him, Arlecchino does mention that Pulcinella and Pantalone are working on Project Stuzha.

Pulcinella also appears in the Travail teaser for Genshin Impact, which teased his design. Every other character who appeared in this trailer, like Diluc, Iansan, Ninguang, Cyno, Lyney, Lynette, and Ayaka, have been playable so far. Thus, it is speculated that he might have a high chance of being released as a playable character.

11) Durin

Mini Durin's human form in the Paralogism AQ (Image via HoYoverse)

During the Paralogism Archon Quest events, we witnessed how Albedo performed the Art of Khemia to turn Mini Durin into a synthetic human. This ritual was successful, and we also saw a glimpse of Durin's human form.

However, Albedo mentioned that it would take time for Durin's new body to stabilize. This means we will meet Mini Durin in his human form later in the story. Fans have been excited to meet him since completing this Quest, as his design has unique elements, such as wings.

12) Nicole Reeyn

Nicole Reeyn's interactions with the Traveler in the Fontaine AQ (Image via HoYoverse)

Nicole is a member of the famed group Hexenzirkel and has appeared multiple times in some Archon Quests. In some of these quests, she appeared in the form of a teacup to talk to the Traveler.

Furthermore, she is known as a prophetess who studies Tevyat's direction and order. Wolfy implies she is mute, so she habitually speaks directly into people's minds without warning.

13) Barbeloth

Barbeloth's appearance as a Dodoco in the Paralogism AQ (Image via HoYoverse)

Barbeloth, known by the codename B, is Mona's master and a member of Hexenzirkel. She is a visionary who can read the fortunes of entire nations, such as Tevyat.

Barbeloth was responsible for creating the fictional world Simulanka. She also appears as a Dodoco during the second half of Alice's trial in the Paralogism Archon Quest. Fans are excited to meet her in-game, as she might drop tremendous lore regarding Tevyat and the world.

14) Vedrfolnir

Dainslef mentioning Vedrfolnir's name (Image via HoYoverse)

Vedrfolnir is one of the Five Sinners of Khaenri'ah and the older brother of Dainslef. During the Caribert Archon Quest, his consciousness was depicted as a rhombic crystal with six chains holding it. However, this wasn't his current appearance, as the events of the Caribert quest were the memories of the Traveler's sibling.

From the description of the Wings of Fate's Course Intertwined Wing Glider, it was implied that Vedrfolnir was imprisoned and his eyes were blinded for giving an oracle. Since he was heavily involved with Khaenri'ah's demise, he might provide more information about this region if we meet him in future versions.

