Who is Vedrfolnir, The Visionary in Genshin Impact

Vedrfolnir, The Visionary in Genshin Impact was first mentioned in the game by Skirk during the finale of Fontaine's Archon quest. His name has now made a return in Version 4.7 with the release of the Traveler's Archon quest. This time, we get to know much more about Vedrfolnir and his actions in Teyvat.

This article will give a brief explanation as to who Vedrfolnir is, his role in the story of Genshin Impact, and his significance in future lore.

Genshin Impact reveals Vedrfolnir's identity and his relation with Dainsleif

Vedrfolnir's identity is revealed (Image via HoYoverse)

Vedrfolnir is a mysterious character in Genshin Impact that has been mentioned very rarely. In Genshin Impact Version 4.7, the Traveler Archon quest, Bedtime Story, gave some major insight into his identity and role. Vedrfolnir is the older brother of Dainsleif and was an esteemed person in the Khaenri'ahn society.

Dainsleif even mentions he could have stopped the Vinster King with the Five Sinners of Khaenri'ah. However, the Sinners succumbed to the call of the Abyss as they craved more power. The Five Sinners of Khaenri'ah are:

"The Visionary" Vedrfolnir

"The Foul" Surtalogi

"The Wise" Hroptatyr

"Rächer of Solnari" Rerir

"Gold" Rhinedottir

When these five joined the Abyss, they became the Five Sinners of Khaenri'ah. However, they gained immense power that could shatter the world making them transcendent beings. Dainsleif loathes them as not a single Sinner helped Khaenri'ah during the Cataclysm that destroyed the nation.

With the Five Sinners of Khaenri'ah being established and Dainsleif confirmed to be related to them, it brings more questions surrounding Khaenri'ah. The confirmed Sinners that are still alive include Rhinedottir and Surtalogi. The status of the remaining three is unknown. However, Vedrfolnir could very well be alive in a different manner through his powers.

How powerful is Vedrfolnir in Genshin Impact?

Vedrfolnir, "The Visionary" as heard in the Caribert quest. (Image via HoYoverse)

Vedrfolnir is revealed to be the crystal called The Sinner that convinced Clothar Alberich to create the Abyss Order. We observe these events during the Traveler Archon quest, Caribert. From this incident, we can speculate that Vedrfolnir has exceptional powers where he can implant his consciousness and mind control someone to create an entire organization dedicated to the Abyss.

During the Bedtime Story quest, the Traveler also surmises that Vedrfolnir likely placed the stone tablets that foretold Fontaine's prophecy. This checks out with his "Visionary" title and Vedrfolnir might have the power to peer into the future.

Ultimately, Vedrfolnir is an incredibly powerful individual as he is a transcendent being wielding the powers of the Abyss. It will be interesting to see whether he makes a physical appearance in Genshin Impact. For now, Vedrfolnir has established himself as a crucial character in the game's lore and a key component in unraveling the mysteries of Khaenri'ah.

