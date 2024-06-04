Genshin Impact 4.7 second-half banners: Sigewinne and Furina release countdown

Sigewinne and Furina will be the featured character banners in Genshin Impact 4.7. They will be released in the second half of the update after the completion of Clorinde and Alhaitham's banners. Sigewinne will be a new Hydro 5-star healer while Furina is one of the strongest characters in the game.

The second-half banners of Genshin Impact's 4.7 update will go live on June 25, 2024. These banners will be accompanied by the weapon banners featuring Sigewinne's signature weapon, "Silvershower Heartstrings," and Furina's signature weapon, "Splendor of Tranquil Waters."

Genshin Impact 4.7 second-half banners schedule

Sigewinne and Furina banners in Version 4.7 (Image via HoYoverse)

The second-half banners of the Genshin Impact 4.7 update will be released on June 25, 2024. Sigewinne and Furina will be the playable characters featured in the character banners and both of their signature weapons will be featured in the weapon banner. You can find the full list below:

Version 4.7 character banners

Sigewinne (5-star Hydro)

Furina (5-star Hydro)

Version 4.6 weapon banners

Silvershower Heartstrings (5-star Bow)

Splendor of Tranquil Waters (5-star Sword)

However, not every region will have the same release timings compared to the first half of Version 4.7

Phase II banners release date and countdown for Asia

Players on the Asia server will be the first ones to pull for Sigewinne or Furina in the second half of Version 4.7. The banners will go live on June 25, 2024, at 6 PM (UTC +8). You can find a countdown below to keep track of the release timings:

Phase II banners release date and countdown for Europe

Europe will be the second server to see the Sigewinne and Furina banners in-game. The banners will go live on June 25, 2024, at 6 PM (UTC +1). You can find a real-time countdown below:

Phase II banners release date and countdown for America

The American server will be the final player base to greet the Sigewinne and Furina banners. The banners will go live on June 25, 2024, at 6 PM (UTC -5). You can find the exact time the second half of Version 4.7 will be released on the American server below:

