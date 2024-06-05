How to play Clorinde in Genshin Impact: Rotations, playstyle and kit explained

Clorinde has officially arrived in Genshin Impact as a playable character. The 5-star Electro DPS is featured in one of the two character banners as part of the first half of Version 4.7. She is the second character in the game to utilize the Bond of Life mechanic and it plays a crucial role in her damage output. She boasts a powerful kit revolving around maximizing Crit Rate and consistently dishing out damage.

This article will provide a simple guide on how to play Clorinde in Genshin Impact and the most optimal rotations and playstyles for her.

Genshin Impact Clorinde kit analysis

Clorinde's ability kit (Image via HoYoverse)

Before heading into the nuances of Clorinde's gameplay in Genshin Impact, it is important to understand her talents and ascension passives to get the best value out of them.

Oath of Hunting Shadows (Normal Attack)

Clorinde's Normal Attack (Image via HoYoverse)

Clorinde's Normal Attack is the least significant part of her kit. It won't be used as a part of her rotations and can be ignored in terms of leveling up her talents.

Hunter's Vigil (Elemental Skill)

Clorinde's Elemental Skill (Image via HoYoverse)

Clorinde's Elemental Skill is where the bulk of her damage comes from. This ability allows Clorinde to enter the Night Vigil state which lets her wreak havoc on the battlefield and sustain herself with the Bond of Life mechanic.

Her ascension passives further increase the power of this ability. Mastering this ability and familiarizing its interaction with the Bond of Life is important to get maximum leverage out of Clorinde.

Last Lightfall (Elemental Burst)

Clorinde's Elemental Burst (Image via HoYoverse)

Clorinde's Elemental Burst is a visually stunning move that grants a set amount of Bond of Life based on her max HP. It is a powerful ultimate that deals great damage and sets her up to deal devastating damage with her Elemental Skill. This ultimate also gains a lot of benefits from her ascension passives

Dark-Shattering Flame (1st Ascension Passive)

Clorinde's first ascension passive (Image via HoYoverse)

Clorinde's first ascension passive is extremely important and needs to be unlocked quickly to make her a formidable damage dealer. It gives a big boost to her abilities for a substantial time and can be stacked as well.

Lawful Remuneration (2nd Ascension Passive)

Clorinde's second ascension passive (Image via HoYoverse)

Clorinde's second ascension passive focuses on buffing her Crit Rate based on the Bond of Life she has. It also increases the Bond of Life conversion of healing received from other characters of the party.

Stats and talents to build for Clorinde in Genshin Impact

Best stats to prioritize for Clorinde (Image via HoYoverse)

Clorinde is quite dependent on her Elemental Burst to deal maximum damage. Due to this, Energy Recharge will be an important stat to prioritize in the beginning. Once you have a decent amount of Energy Recharge, pair her up with Fischl to ensure you will have enough Energy for your Elemental Burst at all times.

In terms of artifact stats. The following are the recommended options:

Sands: Attack % or Elemental Mastery

Attack % or Elemental Mastery Goblet: Electro DMG bonus

Electro DMG bonus Circlet: Crit Rate or Crit Damage

Attack % for Sands is generally recommended. However, you can also opt for Elemental Mastery if the artifact has better sub-stats. Electro DMG bonus is a no-brainer for Clorinde as she will be dealing Electro DMG consistently.

Finally, a Crit Rate or Crit Damage Circlet is recommended depending on what you will need more. For Clorinde, Crit Damage is slightly better as she gains a lot of Crit Rate from her kit naturally.

How to play Clorinde in Genshin Impact: Playstyle and best rotations

Clorinde is best suited to be a main DPS in Quicken, Quickbloom, and Hyperbloom teams. She is a strong Electro DPS that can reliably trigger reactions needed for these three teams. A Quicken team comp is the safest and most reliable playstyle for Clorinde currently.

For Clorinde's rotations, you can start with her Elemental Burst to grant yourself a Bond of Life. Use your Elemental Skill to enter Night Vigil State and perform your lunge attack. Unleash a few pistol attacks and use the lunge attack again. Repeat this cycle until the Night Vigil state expires.

When paired with characters like Fischl or Nahida, you can use their elemental skills first before swapping to Clorinde and doing her rotation mentioned above to further maximize her damage output.

If you don't have Clorinde's Elemental Burst up, you can simply enter Night Vigil state, fire a couple of pistol shots, and perform a lunge attack. However, do not activate her Elemental Burst during the Night Vigil state. This severely reduces her damage output in the Night Vigil state which is where most of her damage comes from.

Best Genshin Impact team comps for Clorinde

A simple quicken team comp for Clorinde (Image via HoYoverse)

The best characters to pair with Clorinde include Fischl, Nahida, Kazuha, Chevreuse, and Furina. However, any strong Dendro, Hydro, or Pyro character works well with Clorinde depending on the team comp.

Here are the best team comps for Clorinde in Genshin Impact:

Clorinde + Nahida + Fischl + Kazuha (Quicken)

Clorinde + Yaoyao + Fischl + Sucrose (Quicken F2P friendly)

Clorinde + Nahida + Fischl + Yelan (Hyperbloom)

Clorinde + Fischl + Kazuha + Furina (Electro-charged)

Clorinde + Fischl + Sucrose + Xingqiu (Electro-charged F2P friendly)

Clorinde + Furina + Nahida + Fischl (Quickbloom)

Clorinde + Chevreuse + Fischl + Xiangling (Chevreuse Overload)

Check out more Genshin Impact articles:

