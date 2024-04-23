Genshin Impact Clorinde kit leaks: Abilities, talents, constellations and more

Clorinde is an upcoming playable character who will be released in Genshin Impact 4.7. Although there's still time until her release, a leaker named Foul has already leaked her entire kit.

It appears that Clorinde also has a Bond of Life mechanic in her kit, and it supposedly provides her with different buffs based on the value of Bond of Life. Her potential Constellations also look pretty amazing.

This article will cover everything Genshin Impact players need to know about Clorinde's leaked kit.

Note: Travelers must take the following info with a grain of salt since it is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact Clorinde kit leaks: Elemental Skill, Talents, Constellations, and more

Basic stat

Here's a list of all Clorinde's basic and ascension stats, courtesy of Foul:

ATK: 338

HP: 12956

DEF: 784

Ascension: 24.2% CRIT Rate

The Champion Duelist of Fontaine has a CRIT Rate ascension stat, which can make building her easier.

Elemental Skill

According to the leaks via Foul, Clorinde enters the Night Patrol state for nine seconds after using her Elemental Skill. In this state, her basic attacks are infused with Electro and cannot be overridden by another element. Furthermore, Clorinde cannot receive healing from other sources while her Skill is active.

If Clorinde has a Bond of Life equal to or greater than her Max HP at the end of her Elemental Skill duration, she will perform a dash attack and restore some of her HP. However, if the Bond of Life value is less than her Max HP, she will likely receive more healing and deal increased dash Sword attack damage.

Elemental Burst

Clorinde's Elemental Burst is pretty simple. It deals Electro DMG to enemies and grants her a Bond of Life worth 120% of her Max HP.

Clorinde's talents

Here are all three of Clorinde's passive talents and their effects, as per the Genshin Impact leaks:

Talent 1: When a party member triggers an Electro based reaction, Clorinde's Normal Attack and Elemental Burst DMG increases by 17% of her ATK. This effect can be stacked up to three times with each stack lasting 15 seconds. The cooldown for each stack is counted independently.

When a party member triggers an Electro based reaction, Clorinde's Normal Attack and Elemental Burst DMG increases by 17% of her ATK. This effect can be stacked up to three times with each stack lasting 15 seconds. The cooldown for each stack is counted independently. Talent 2: If Clorinde has a Bond of Life equal to or greater than her Max HP and there is a change in its value, she will receive a 10% CRIT Rate bonus. This effect can be stacked up to two times. Furthermore, Elemental Skill is enhanced.

If Clorinde has a Bond of Life equal to or greater than her Max HP and there is a change in its value, she will receive a 10% CRIT Rate bonus. This effect can be stacked up to two times. Furthermore, Elemental Skill is enhanced. Talent 3: Displays the local of local Fontaine specialties on Genshin Impact's mini-map.

Clorinde's first two talents are good for her as they provide a few great buffs which can increase her damage. Meanwhile, the last passive can be handy when farming for materials in Fontaine.

Clorinde's Constellations

Below are all six of Clorinde's Constellations, as per leaks via Foul:

Constellation 1

Clorinde summons Shadows of the Night Patrol near the enemy while her Elemental Skill state is active. These summons will perform two coordinated attacks based on Clorinde's ATK and will be counted as Normal Attacks.

Constellation 2

Unlocking Clorinde's C2 enhances the buff obtained from her first passive talent. The value is increased from 17% to 24%. Additionally, she gains resistance to interruption after getting all three stacks from the passive.

Constellation 3

Increases Elemental Skill talent level by 3.

Constellation 4

For every 1% Bond of Life, Clorinde's Elemental Burst DMG will increase by 2%, up to 200%.

Constellation 5

Increased Elemental Burst talent level by 3.

Constellation 6

Clorinde's CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG will increase by 10% and 70% respectively after casting her Elemental Skill. Additionally, she will summon a Shadows of the Candlelight after meeting the following conditions:

When Clorinde is about to get hit.

When she performs Night Pierce - Bond Command.

The Shadows of the Candlelight will deal Electro damage equal to 200% of Clorinde ATK to nearby enemies and it will be considered Normal Attacks. Additionally, all the incoming damage is reduced by 80% and her interruption resistance further increases. This effect ends once Clorinde's Elemental Skill state has ended or after summoning Shadows of the Candlelight six times.

