Genshin Impact reveals Clorinde: Official release, leaked kit, and more details

HoYoverse has finally confirmed that Clorinde will be released as a playable unit in Genshin Impact 4.7. She is one of the most anticipated Fontaine characters in the game, as many players have been looking forward to her release. Clorinde is an Electro unit and uses a Sword as her weapon, which shouldn't be surprising since the Archon Quest confirmed it long ago. Luckily, a few reliable sources have also leaked her potential kit, which Travelers might be interested in.

This article will cover everything Genshin Impact players need to know about Clorinde's release as a playable character, including her expected release date and potential kit.

Note: Some of the following information is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Clorinde in Genshin Impact: Official reveal, potential kit leaks, and more

Clorinde will be released in Genshin Impact 4.7

Expand Tweet

As mentioned, HoYoverse has officially announced Clorinde as an upcoming playable unit that will be released in Genshin Impact 4.7. She is an Electro character and wields a Sword during combat. She is also expected to be a 5-star unit, but this has yet to be confirmed by the officials.

Travelers can expect Clorinde to be available on one of the following dates:

Phase I: June 5, 2024

Phase II: June 25, 2024

The dates above are based on the current patch schedule and assuming there are no delays in the upcoming updates.

Clorinde kit leaks

Expand Tweet

According to leaks shared by ProjectENKA1 on X, Clorinde lunges at the opponent and performs a stabbing attack with her Sword after using her Elemental Skill. Furthermore, it is speculated that dodging might also trigger a stab lunge attack.

Expand Tweet

The leaks also state that Clorinde is not limited to dealing damages based on Pyro and Electro Reactions. She also seems to have the "same 3-layered reactions as Neuvillette." While the leak doesn't go into detail, it is speculated that it might be referring to the Hydro Dragon's Past Draconic Glories, which increase his Charged Attack damage.

Expand Tweet

Clorinde's Constellations also look pretty amazing, especially early ones. According to the leaks, her C1 supposedly triggers a follow-up attack with every Normal Attack, while her C2 increases her resistance to interruption during combat. Lastly, Clorinde's C6 triggers a coordinated attack on the enemy when she performs a stabbing attack using her Elemental Skill.

In addition, one of Clorinde's passive talents provides her with a 20% CRIT stat after consuming a Bond of Life.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact guides and updates.