Genshin Impact: Clorinde voice lines about other characters

After months of waiting, Clorinde is finally available as a playable character in Genshin Impact. She is a 5-star Electro unit and the mightiest Champion Duelist in Fontaine. The character is a pretty honest and straightforward person who defends justice in the Hydro nation.

This article lists all of Clorinde's voice lines about other characters in Genshin Impact, briefly covering what she feels about them.

Clorinde voice lines about other characters in Genshin Impact

About Charlotte

Charlotte

"Charlotte is one of the more tactful journalists out there. I don't have anything negative to say about her. Unlike some, she doesn't ambush me with her Kamera on my way to work, or follow me to the coffee shop to report on what I'm drinking today... And most commendably of all, she is well aware that I do not do interviews and doesn't nag me about it continuously."

Clorinde has a favorable impression of Charlotte as a journalist.

About Furina

Furina

"In the past, I always stood behind her at tea parties, sword at the ready. But now, I get to sit at the table and enjoy the tea and treats along with her. I'm now beginning to understand why she complains all the time about how hard it is to maintain her physique."

Clorinde still spends time with Furina even after discovering her true identity in Genshin Impact.

About Navia

Navia

"Navia's been in a good mood lately. It seems like every other day she's asking me to join her at Tabletop Troupe for a new script. The story is always so different. Save for the few times when I've taken the role of Game Master, I often play in character and join her on the adventure. But I do try to avoid playing any characters from the court, so as not to make the atmosphere too serious..."

Clorinde and Navia are closer than ever and spend a lot of time playing around and acting at Tabletop Troupe.

About Neuvillette

Neuvillette

"No one is in any doubt as to the Iudex's authority. He always delivers a fair verdict — and when necessary, I will reiterate the fairness of this verdict with my sword."

Clorinde has a lot of respect for Iudex Neuvillette, and she trusts his judgment in court.

About Chevreuse

Chevreuse

"Ah yes, Captain Chevreuse. That's a name I've heard before. She has been landed with lawsuits on several occasions, after being accused of using excessive force when arresting culprits. She refuted the allegations just as forcefully during her testimony, leaving the plaintiff speechless. I think she's outstanding."

Clorinde has a favorable opinion of Chevreuse as a fellow official working to maintain peace in Fontaine.

About Lyney

Lyney

"I have to applaud the great magician for the level of professionalism he displays in his craft. If I ever have the time, I would very much like to enjoy one of his shows as a regular audience member."

Clorinde respects Lyney's professionalism and wishes to enjoy one of his shows one day.

About Freminet

Freminet

"One day, I received a parcel containing a miniature mechanical toy and a thank-you card. The toy was exquisitely made. I must thank Mr. Freminet in person when I get the opportunity... Hm? The opportunity may be hard to come by, you say? Very well, then I too shall write a thank-you card. Please pass it on to him for me."

Clorinde has never met Freminet in person, but she wishes to thank him for the gift.

About Chiori

Chiori

"I've bought clothes from her store before. They're good quality. But most of the time, I prefer to wear my work uniform. Partly because it serves to clearly communicate my identity, and partly because I like things that are familiar. Just like my sword, this uniform is familiar and functional — I have no desire to change it."

Clorinde has bought clothes from Chiori's store before and liked them but still prefers to wear her uniform more.

About Wriothesley

Wriothesley

"Managing the Fortress of Meropide is no mean feat. Wriothesley is undoubtedly a highly capable person if he can maintain relative stability in a place like that. I highly suspect that he keeps quiet about some of the methods he uses, but there's no way we can know."

Clorinde believes Wriothesley is a capable person but is still skeptical about his shady way of doing things.

About Sigewinne

Sigewinne

"Miss Sigewinne is an excellent nurse, equally adept at treating the injured and comforting the distressed. I'm sure that her kind and loving nature brings out what little good there may be even in the vilest offenders of the Fortress of Meropide. And maybe that just might serve as enough of a motivation for them to change their ways."

Clorinde has a favorable opinion of Sigewinne and believes she might motivate all the inmates in the Fortress of Meropide to redeem themselves.

About Emilie

Emilie

"I've heard that she's a perfumer. I've also heard a little about her true profession. I saw her out on the street once. She was stroking a little dog, and had a gentle smile on her face. We nodded at each other, then each went our separate ways."

Clorinde does not have any relationship with Emilie in Genshin Impact. However, the former may have revealed that the latter's true profession is not a perfumer.

