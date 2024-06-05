Genshin Impact Trishiraite locations and farming routes

Trishiraite in Genshin Impact is a local specialty item only found in the Gavireh Lajavard and Realm of Farakhkert. Interestingly, this item was introduced in version 3.6 but it didn't have any use then. Now, it can finally be used as an ascension material for Sethos in Genshin Impact. You can find up to 66 spawn points and obtain up to 190 Trishiraites in the Sumeru desert.

This article showcases the locations of all the Trishiraite in Genshin Impact and provides a simple farming route guide.

Note: Bringing a Claymore user is recommended since they can easily break the Trishiraite rock and make it faster for you to farm them.

Trishiraite locations and farming routes in Genshin Impact

As mentioned, you can find up to 66 Trishiraite in Genshin Impact's Sumeru desert. However, some are not marked in the Interactive Map, so you might miss them.

Route #1

Trishiraite spawns near Temir Mountains (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find up to nine Trishiraite spawns near the Temir Mountains. Use the teleport waypoint in the area and get all the spawns.

Route #2

More spawns in Temir Mountains (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the Statue of The Seven north of Temir Mountains and head south before entering a passage under the rocks in the east direction. Note that the Trishiraites in this location are not marked on the Genshin Impact Interactive Map.

Route #3

There are some spawns in the canyon (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport the Statue of The Seven near the Vourukasha Oasis and head southwest to find a few Trishiraite spawns in the canyon. Next, return to the Statue before heading south to climb the mountain and find another spawn. Note that this is also not marked on the Interactive Map.

Route #4

Underground Trishiraite spawns (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the underground waypoint in Tunigi Hollow. There are many Trishiraite spawns in this area. You can use the two passages in the north and southeast directions to start farming the mineral. Lastly, head to the western exit for more spawns.

Route #5

You can find some spawns south of the Gate of Zulkarnain (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint in the Gate of Zulkarnain and head east to find a Trsihiraite spawn at the cave entrance that leads to the Iniquitous Baptist boss location. Once you've collected the item, return to the aforementioned teleport waypoint and head southwest to find another spawn point before moving north.

Route #6

Trishiraite spawns in the Valley of Dahri (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint in the underground Valley of Dahri. The map above does not show the waypoint's location, but you can find one in the game. Use the waypoint and head southwest to farm the first few spawns in the cavern. Next, return to the waypoint and head east to collect the rest.

Lastly, return to the waypoint one more time before heading south to find one Trishiraite at the cavern exit.

Route #7

More underground Trishiraite spawns (Image via HoYoverse)

Use the underground teleport waypoint in Hangeh Afrasiyab (west of Tunigi Hollow). Then, head east to start farming. You might find a barrier blocking the path. Use Sorush's ability to remove the seal and keep moving.

Route #8

You can find several spawns in Madinat al-Nuhas (Image via HoYoverse)

Head to the cave west of Asipattravana Swamp using the teleport waypoint. You can find one Trishiraite near the cave entrance. Quickly collect it and head deeper into the cave to find more spawns.

Route #9

Spawn locations near Asipattravana Swamp (Image via HoYoverse)

Use the teleport waypoint north of Asipattravana Swamp and head west to farm Trishiraite. Use the waypoint right above the swamp and head straight to enter a cavern and start farming.

Route #10

You can find a few spawns north of Hills of Barsom (Image via HoYoverse)

Use the teleport waypoint north of Hill of Barsom and enter the cavern to three Trishiraites.

Route #11

Last spawn location (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint northwest of Tunigi Hollow and head southeast to find the last Trishiraite spawn point in Genshin Impact.

That concludes our list of all Trishiraite locations and farming routes in the game.

