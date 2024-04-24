Genshin Impact Sethos ascension materials leaks

Sethos is an upcoming character who was introduced in Genshin Impact 4.7 drip marketing posts. He will debut as a 4-star Electro Bow character with an Elemental Mastery-scaled kit. Many players look forward to his debut as he made a strong impression in Cyno's second story quest. Those interested in summoning can start pre-farm materials for him, readily available in the current version 4.6 update.

Recent rumors have disclosed Sethos' ascension and talent materials. Here's everything you need to know about these Genshin Impact leaks.

Note: This article is based on leaks. Readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt and wait for official confirmation.

Genshin Impact Sethos ascension and talent level-up materials

Sethos was revealed to become a playable character in Genshin Impact 4.7 drip marketing posts. Here's a list of all the materials you will need to max out his ascension and talent levels:

Vajrada Amethyst Sliver x1

Vajrada Amethyst Fragment x9

Vajrada Amethyst Chunk x9

Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone x6

Trishiraite x168

Cloudseam Scale x46

Daka's Bell x18 (weekly boss)

Teachings of Praxis x9

Guide to Praxis x63

Philosophies of Praxis x114

Crown of Insight x3

The list above doesn't have any common materials required for Sethos's ascension and talent level-up. Current leaks and official announcements are yet to reveal his common materials. The article will be updated when more concrete information is available about his ascension and talent materials. Meanwhile, you can focus on pre-farming all the other materials for Sethos.

Where to find Sethos's ascension and talent level-up materials in Genshin Impact

Trishiraite

Trishiraite is a local specialty exclusive to the Sumeru region. They are especially found in the Girdle of the Sands. Sethos will be the first character to use this as his ascension material. You can collect around 50 Trishiriates from the Sumeru desert before waiting 48 hours for them to respawn.

Guide/Teachings/Philosophies of Praxis

Sethos talent books (Image via HoYoverse)

In Genshin Impact, Sethos will need a Guide/Teachings/Philosophies of Praxis to max out his talent levels. You can farm these talent books from the Sumeru domain, Steeple of Ignorance, on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Solitary Suanni (Normal Boss)

Solitary Suanni and its location (Image via HoYoverse)

You can challenge the Chenyu Vale's normal boss Solitary Suanni, to collect the Cloudseam Scale for Sethos' ascension, who can be found in an underground cave of Southern Mountains, Chenyu Vale, Liyue.

Everlasting Lord of Arcane Wisdom (Weekly Boss)

Official splash art (Image via HoYoverse)

Daka's Bell is one of the materials dropped by Scaramouche's weekly boss in the Joururi Workshop trounce domain. Sethos will need 18 of these to max out all his talent levels. You can find this weekly boss domain in Chinvat Ravine, Avidya Forest, Sumeru.

Vajrada Amethyst Sliver/Fragment/Chunk/Gemstone

Electro stones for ascension (Image via HoYoverse)

The Vajrada Amethyst Electro stones can be obtained by defeating the following normal and weekly bosses in Genshin Impact:

Bathysmal Vishap Herd

Electro Hypostasis

Electro Regisvine

Everlasting Lord of Arcane Wisdom

Iniquitous Baptist

Millennial Pearl Seahorse

Thunder Manifestation

Players are recommended to focus on other materials first before farming the bosses listed above for electro stones.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda Genshin Impact Hub.