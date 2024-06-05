5 best Sethos teams in Genshin Impact

The Genshin Impact 4.7 update is finally here, with a new event banner featuring Sethos' debut. Sethos is a new Electro Bow character from Sumeru Desert who will be featured on Clorinde's debut banner as one of the 4-star units. Players who summon him from the limited banner might be curious about his best team compositions.

Sethos is an Agrravate DPS unit, and his best teams should include characters who can provide utility to increase his damage potential. This article highlights the five best Sethos teams for players to use in Genshin Impact.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 best teams to build Sethos in Genshin Impact

1) Sethos + Fishcl + Kazuha + Kirara

The strongest lineup for Sethos (Image via HoYoverse)

This is Sethos' strongest team composition in Genshin Impact, where he can deal tons of damage comfortably.

You should always try to pair Sethos with Fischl for her massive off-field damage. Fischl can also act as an Electro battery and activate Electro resonance, providing additional particles when triggering any Electro-based reaction.

This way, Sethos can consistently cast his elemental burst, which is the main source of his damage. To avoid interruption and staggering, you can use Kirara, who will provide a decent shield and apply Dendro on enemies to trigger Aggravate.

Meanwhile, Kazuha can provide team-wide buffs with the Viridescent Venerer artifact set and ascension passives.

2) Sethos + Fishcl + Sucrose + Kirara

Sucrose is a great substitute (Image via HoYoverse)

This is a team where Sethos is paired with Sucrose instead of Kazuha. Sucrose is a 4-star Anemo support unit that is also referred to as Kazuha Lite in Genshin Impact. She can group enemies, but her crowd-control abilities aren't that strong.

As an Anemo character, Sucrose has access to the Viridescent Venerer set, which provides Elemental RES shred, a pretty strong buff for the entire team. The character's real worth lies in her ascension passive, which increases the Elemental Mastery of all allies based on her total Elemental Mastery in Genshin Impact.

This buff is great for Fischl and Sethos as they can trigger larger Aggravate damage. In the meantime, Kirara can sustain the team with her shields and apply Dendro.

3) Sethos + Fishcl + Baizhu + Nahida

Best double Dendro & Electro lineup (Image via HoYoverse)

This is a premium team for Sethos with two 5-star units that will support him from the sidelines. His Elemental Burst lasts for eight seconds, and this setup allows him to deal damage without interruption in that duration.

Nahida will join Fischl in dealing off-field damage and applying Dendro on enemies. While you lose out on crowd control, Nahida makes up for it with her elemental skill marking and Tri-Karma Purification damage.

Meanwhile, Baizhu will support the entire team with heals and shields in Genshin Impact.

4) Sethos + Fishcl + Yaoyao + Nahida

Best non-shielder team for Sethos (Image via HoYoverse)

This is a more F2P-friendly version of the previous team. Those who don't have Baizhu or Anemo CC units can opt for Yaoyao. She is one of the best 4-star supports who can provide large heals and consistently apply Dendro on enemies.

Similar to the previous lineup, Sethos will have ample on-field time to deal damage and complete his rotation. However, the lack of a shield can pose an issue for the players if they aren't confident about their dodging skills in Genshin Impact.

5) Sethos + Fishcl + Zhongli + Nahida

Zhongli is a great comfort pick for Sethos (Image via HoYoverse)

Players can also pair Sethos with Zhongli in Genshin Impact. The Geo Archon is the strongest shielder in the game. A shield bot build can provide you with an unbreakable shield with 100% uptime.

Fischl and Nahida will continue to deal off-field damage. This allows Sethos ample field time to focus on dealing damage without having to dodge and enable smoother rotations.

Keep in mind that you are trading all the team buffs and grouping for an unbreakable shield.

