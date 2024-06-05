Genshin Impact Bedtime Story quest guide

Bedtime Story is the new Traveler Archon Quest released in the Genshin Impact 4.7 update. Here, you will get to meet Dainsleif after more than a year. This quest has given rise to more questions about the story and some key information about what's happening in Teyvat.

This article provides a detailed guide to the Bedtime Story quest in Genshin Impact along with a brief breakdown of the important lore revealed in it.

Genshin Impact Bedtime Story quest location and guide

Genshin Impact Bedtime Story quest starting location (Image via HoYoverse)

You can start the Bedtime Story quest in Genshin Impact by talking to Katheryne in Sumeru's Adventurer's Guild. She will give you a commission that tasks you with finding a person that has gone missing for a while in Vimara Village. Teleport to the nearest waypoint close to the area to continue with the quest

Cold Case Commission

Talk to Bahram and Amadhiah

Talk to Amadhiah and Bahram (Image via HoYoverse)

Interact with two NPCs named Bahram and Amadhiah to proceed with your investigation. Both will comment on the missing person's personality and background, but they won't be able to recall his name. Soon after this, a woman named Atossa will ask you to meet her at a designated location.

Go to the place indicated by Atossa and defeat the Abyss Order monsters

A very important clue early in the Bedtime Story quest (Image via HoYoverse)

Atossa will mention fond memories of the missing man, along with the comfort and warmth he brought to the entire village. She will also give an important hint that will play a crucial part later in the quest.

While talking to her, a Pyro Abyss Mage will ambush you. Defeat it to spawn another wave that includes a Pyro Abyss Mage and two Cryo Abyss Mages. Defeat the three Mages to complete this objective.

Memories That Should Not Exist

Return to Vimara Village and talk to Dainsleif

The return of Dainsleif (Image via HoYoverse)

You will meet Dainsleif after completing the previous objective. Atossa will bid goodbye, and you will have an opportunity to catch up with Dainsleif and inquire about his presence at Vimara Village. He will comment that the Abyss Order is planning something sinister. Return to Vimara Village to discuss further.

Talk to Dainsleif and go to the place where the "Field Tiller's Eye" is hidden

Some important backstory on the Five Sinners (Image via HoYoverse)

Dainsleif will provide some noteworthy backstory about Khaenri'ah and reveal the identity of the Sinner.

The Sinner's real name is "The Visionary" Vedrfolnir, Dainsleif's older brother. He is one of the five sinners of Khaenri'ah, with the other four being "The Foul" Surtalogi, "Gold" Rhinedottir, "The Wise" Hroptatyr and "Rächer of Solnari" Rerir. They are labelled as the Fiver Sinners of Khaenri'ah as they did not defend the nation during the Cataclysm and sided with the Abyss Order instead.

Dainsleif surmises that the Abyss Order is after the Field Tiller's Eye and requests you to follow him to the place where he has kept it hidden.

Dainsleif also reveals that the Abyss Order's ultimate motive is to create the Loom of Fate. The Field Tiller's Eye is integral to completing this objective, explaining Dainsleif's worries.

Enter the domain and proceed to its depths

The Traveler's sibling and Dainsleif meet again (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the Spire of Solitary Enlightment domain and head upwards to meet Dainsleif. Before entering the ruins, Dainsleif will be unnerved by a memory. Proceed deeper into the ruins and follow the markers.

You will have to defeat two waves of Fungi and a Ruin Guard to activate a puzzle that you will need to solve to unlock a door. The solution for this puzzle in the Bedtime Story quest is as follows:

Rotate the front device Rotate the right device Rotate the left device

The door will unlock, and you can head to the center of the ruins. An Abyss Herald will attack you. Defeat it to proceed with the quest.

Dainsleif will request you to leave the domain after being visibly hurt by another memory. The Traveler's sibling will then arrive to meet Dainsleif for a showdown.

World-Order Narration

Return to Vimara Village and check on the Hilichurls

Calm Hilichurls are a rare sight (Image via HoYoverse)

During this part of the quest, you won't be able to teleport anywhere else or access co-op mode. You must instead interact with three sets of peaceful Hilichurls. You will hear a mysterious voice reciting a story each time you interact with the Hilichurls.

Talk to Amadhiah and Bahram and deduce the current situation

The first question (Image via HoYoverse)

Return to Vimara Village and talk to Amadhiah. He will state that he has no memory of anyone going missing recently, much to the Traveler and Paimon's confusion. The same response is given by Bahram, leading the Traveler to analyze the situation. The correct answer for the first question is "We are presently traversing someone's memories."

The second question (Image via HoYoverse)

After obtaining this information, another question will pop up asking you to identify the weakness of the missing person's ability to implant memories. The correct answer for this question is "Time does not pass within false memories."

The third question (Image via HoYoverse)

An easy to way to figure this out is to pay attention to Atossa's dialogue when you first meet her. She will comment on time not passing when talking to the missing person.

The final question involves the identity of the person whose memory you are currently in. The correct answer to this question is "Atossa."

Go to the place you previously met Atossa and enter the realm of consciousness

Find Atossa talking to a peculiar man (Image via HoYoverse)

Go back to the tree where you first talked with Atossa. You will find her talking to a man in traditional Khaenri'ahn attire. He will request Atossa to leave in order to talk to you. After factoring everything you have seen so far, you will have to guess the identity of this person. The correct answer is "Caribert Alberich."

Soon after this revelation, you will be transported to a peaceful realm where you can have one final conversation with Caribert. This is a very important conversation for the game's story, so lore enthusiasts are recommended to not skip through the dialogue.

Talk to Caribert

Caribert's final moments (Image via HoYoverse)

Before entering the realm, a note in Sumeru's Script will be shown on screen. The translation of this note is:

"Farewell, Atossa. I apologize for making you know me unwillingly. Still, I don't wish you to forget me."

Caribert reveals that the Loom of Fate is a device that can weave ley lines when it is complete. In its primitive form, it can allow the user to implant memories.

This is what Caribert had been doing to the people of Vimara Village. He did this to feel alive and be a part of the world once more as he had died long ago (as seen during the Traveler Archon Quest, Caribert).

In another surprising twist, it is revealed that Caribert was the one who implanted memories into Dainsleif that unnerved him. It is also revealed that the Loom of Fate is complete because Caribert implanted a memory into Dainsleif, where the latter gave the Field Tiller's Eye to the Traveler before entering the domain. This made Dainsleif falsely believe that the Eye was safe.

Lumine was able to defeat Dainsleif and retrieve the Eye from Dainsleif, which he had kept hidden inside his body all along. Caribert is also revealed to be the voice comforting the Hilichurls in an effort to bring them peace when he couldn't experience it as a Hilichurl.

Talk to your sibling

An unexpected reunion (Image via HoYoverse)

After Caribert's consciousness vanishes, the Traveler's sibling will arrive in the realm. This is the first time you get to have a lengthy conversation with your sibling in Genshin Impact. They will explain that Celestia is still asleep, which is why no action was taken after Focalors destroyed her divine throne. They will also give other answers regarding their journey but will not fully explain their motives.

The realm will soon break, and Lumine will state that their conversation will be erased from their memories once the realm breaks.

Return to Vimara Village and look for Atossa

Talk to Atossa again (Image via HoYoverse)

After being woken up by Bahram, he will explain that the missing person was sleeping under a tree before being picked up by his parents. This was Caribert's final memory that he implanted before disappearing forever. Go to the tree to look for Atossa.

Have a chat with her and try to comfort her. You will receive an item named "Group Photo from an Unknown Time" featuring the Traveler, their sibling and Caribert. Soon after this, the Bedtime Story quest in Genshin Impact will be complete.

Genshin Impact Bedtime Story quest rewards

Group Photo from an Unknown Time (Image via HoYoverse)

You will receive the following rewards for completing the Bedtime Story quest in Genshin Impact:

Adventure EXP x3000

Primogems x60

Intertwined Fate x1

Mora x131300

Guide to Equity x2

Guide to Justice x2

Guide to Order x2

Hero's Wit x16

Mystic Enhacement Ore x30

Sanctifying Essence x3

You will also get the following achievements for completing the Bedtime Story quest in Genshin Impact:

Bedtime Story - 10 Primogems

The Town Where Only I Am Missing - 5 Primogems

Long-Awaited Moment - 5 Primogems

The Proof of Existence - 5 Primogems

