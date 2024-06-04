Everything new in Genshin Impact 4.7 Update

Genshin Impact officials will soon launch version 4.7 update which is scheduled to for June 5, 2024. As revealed in the livestream and official announcements, the upcoming patch is filled with new content and features for players to enjoy. Developers have also confirmed the arrival of QoL changes that fans have requested for the longest time.
With so much content to cover, it can be difficult for players to keep track of all of it. Learning about them will certainly help players prepare and enhance their gameplay experience.
This article will cover everything new coming to Genshin Impact 4.7 update.
Major updates and features in Genshin Impact 4.7
New Characters
Genshin Impact 4.7 update will introduce two new 5-star and one 4-star character:
- Clorinde (Electro Sword)
- Sigewinne (Hydro Bow)
- Sethos (Electro Bow)
Clorinde and Sigewinne are 5-star characters, while Sethos is a 4-star character. All three will debut in the upcoming update. While Clorinde and Sethos are expected to be the latest DPS units, Sigewinne might be your new healer Sub-DPS.
New Banners
Official announcements have confirmed the new banner schedule for Genshin Impact 4.7 update. Here is a quick overview:
Phase I
- Clorinde
- Alhaitham
- Sethos
Phase II
- Sigewinne
- Furina
Phase I banners will drop simultaneously with the release of the new version update and will feature Clorinde, Sethos, and Alhaitham. On the other hand, Phase II banners will feature Sigewinne and Furina, two of the popular Hydro characters in the game.
New Weapons
Genshin Impact 4.7 upcoming weapon banner will feature two new 5-star weapons:
- Absolution (5-star Sword)
- Silvershower Heartstrings (5-star Bow)
The former is a signature sword weapon for Clorinde, while the latter is Sigewinne's signature bow. Both will be featured in weapon banners running alongside their respective 5-star characters.
New Features & QoL changes
Apart from the new content, Genshin Impact officials have prepared some new QoL changes for version 4.7 update. Here is a quick overview:
- Increased Original Resing cap to 200
- Increased Friends limit to 100
- Optimized artifact custom configuration
Developers have finally increased the resin cap from 160 to 200. The whole community asked for this change for a very long time. The number of friends we can add has also been increased to 100, and the artifact custom configuration has been optimized to help with character builds more accurately.
Imaginarium Theater (New Endgame)
The upcoming version 4.7 update will introduce Imaginarium Theater in Genshin Impact. This is a brand-new endgame centered around building tons of characters for different combat stages. Players can expect to build 12-18 characters for combat where they can earn Primogems and various in-game rewards. In addition, certain characters will receive buffs not limited to the endgame gameplay alone.
New Events & Rewards
Here is a quick overview of all the upcoming events in the Genshin Impact 4.7 update:
- Mutual Security Enhancing Simulation
- Spino Doubleblaster
- Endless Forms Most Martial
- Record of Reflective Writing
- Ley Line Overflow
Mutual Security Enhancing Simulation is the flagship event for the upcoming patch where you can obtain a new 4-star bow "Cloudforged" and its refinement materials. All these events will have unique gameplay mechanics that will reward players with Primogems, Mora, and much more.
New Story Quests
After the release of the version 4.7 update, two new story quests will be permanently available for players to enjoy:
- Archon Quest Chapter IV: Act VI "Bedtime Story"
- Clorinde's Story Quest "Rapperia Chapter"
Make sure to reach Adventure Rank 40 and complete the pre-requisite quests to unlock these new Story Quests in Genshin Impact.
New Genius Invokation TCG Update
In the version 4.7 update, the Genius Invokation TCG will add new characters and action cards. Here is a list of new character cards:
- Furina
- Kaveh
- Wriothesly
- Xinyan
- Yunjin
- All-Devouring Narwhal
- Consecrated Scorpion
- Consecrated Flying Serpent
- Guardian of Apep's Oasis
All of these can be claimed via invitationals or by completing Tavern challenges.
