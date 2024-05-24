Genshin Impact 4.7 banner order: Clorinde, Sigewinne, and reruns schedule

On May 24, 2024, Genshin Impact premiered the 4.7 Special Program called An Everlasting Dream Intertwined. The livestream has revealed many upcoming content, including new characters, reruns, weapons, and more. Based on the announcements, version 4.7 banners will feature Clorinde and Sigewinne's debut alongside their signature weapons.

This article will tell you everything you need to know about the 4.7 banner order, upcoming reruns, and new weapons. This will be useful, particularly for those who missed the livestream premiere.

Genshin Impact 4.7 livestream reveals new banners, weapons, and more

Genshin Impact 4.7 livestream has recently unveiled the upcoming banner phases, featuring new and rerun characters. Here is a quick overview:

Phase I (June 5, 2024)

Clorinde (5-star Electro Sword)

Alhaitham (5-star Dendro Sword)

Sethos (4-star Electro Bow)

Phase II (June 25, 2024)

Sigewinne (5-star Hydro Bow)

Furina (5-star Hydro Sword)

As shown in the list above, Clorinde's debut banner is set to appear in the first half of the 4.7 update. She will be accompanied by Alhaitham, Sumeru's Scribe. The second half will feature Sigewinne's debut banner and Furina, both of whom are popular Hydro characters.

HoYoverse has yet to reveal details about the new version update and banner schedule. However, the new update and Phase I banners are expected to be released on June 5, 2024.

Genshin Impact 4.7 rerun banners officially announced

Upcoming 5-star reruns (Image via HoYoverse)

Apart from two 5-star debuts, Genshin Impact 4.7 banners will feature the return of two popular characters. Here is a quick overview:

Phase I: Alhaitham

Alhaitham Phase II: Furina

Furina, a 5-star Hydro character and a former archon will have her first rerun in version 4.7 update. Since her debut, she has become well-known in the community due to her unique kit and character design. It didn't take long before Furina became one of the must-have meta characters.

Sumeru's favorite scribe, Alhaitham, will have his second rerun in the Phase II banner of the version 4.7 update. He is an excellent 5-star Dendro Sword user who excels in his role as Spread and Quicken DPS in Dendro teams.

Upcoming weapon banners in Genshin Impact 4.7

New weapons in the 4.7 update (Image via HoYoverse)

During the 4.7 livestream, the officials announced two new 5-star signature weapons namely, Absolution and Pouring Heartstrings. The former is the signature sword for Clorinde, while the latter is Sigewinne's signature bow. The rerun characters will also have their signature weapons featured in the Event Weapon Wish.

Here is a list of all 5-star weapons that will appear in the version 4.7 update:

Phase I

Absolution (5-star Sword)

(5-star Sword) Light of Foliar Incision (5-star Sword)

Phase II

Pouring Heartstrings (5-star Bow)

(5-star Bow) Splendor of Tranquil Waters (5-star Sword)

Because 5-star characters' signature weapons are always featured in the weapon banners, players can be confident that the list above is correct.

