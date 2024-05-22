Genshin Impact 4.7 to introduce increased resin cap and additional new features

Genshin Impact 4.7 is set to launch soon, and developer HoYoverse has prepared a series of much-requested optimizations for the title. As detailed within the Developers Discussion (dated May 22, 2024), the game will receive a plethora of optimizations, including an increased Original Resin Cap, as well as custom Artifact configurations.

A breakdown of these changes can be found below.

All quality-of-life improvements set for Genshin Impact 4.7

The Genshin Impact 4.7 update will include the following changes:

Original Resin Cap will be increased to a maximum of 200. You can now craft five resins in one go.

Inventory limits for Forging Ores, Character EXP Material as well as Artifact Enhancement Material will be increased. Likewise, food ingredient limits will also be raised to 9.999.

Friend cap has been increased to 100.

A new feature known as the “Recommended Stats” will be added in Genshin Impact 4.7, which will automatically equip a set of predetermined “best equipment” for characters at the press of a button. This option can be found under Fast Equip > Custom Configuration within the Artifacts menu of the character screen.

Additional improvements are also on their way to the game and will be revealed in due time.

Genshin Impact is a role-playing free-to-play game from HoYoverse. It was released on September 28, 2020 for the PC, Android and iOS platforms worldwide. The game has since received a ton of updates and critical acclaim, cementing it as one of the best anime-styled RPGs to play, even in 2024.

The title is primarily single-player in nature, with optional multiplayer elements (in regions such as dungeons and boss battles).

Genshin Impact also received PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 ports in 2021, with the PS5 version being the more preferred way to play for consoles.

