Genshin Impact 4.7 introduces Imaginarium Theater, new endgame combat mode

Genshin Impact premiered the 4.7 Special Program, An Everlasting Dream Intertwined, announcing upcoming content and features for the new 4.7 update. During the livestream, the officials confirmed the arrival of new endgame content for players called the Imaginarium Theater. Players with Adventurer Rank 35 or above can access the new combat mode.

You will find this endgame inside Mondstadt's library and will need to prepare at least 12-18 characters (depending on if you want to use the trial characters). Players will want to learn everything about this endgame combat event to prepare accordingly.

This article will highlight everything the Genshin Impact 4.7 livestream has announced about Imaginarium Theater.

Genshin Impact 4.7: New endgame Imaginarium Theater officially announced

Meet Wolfy inside this domain (Image via HoYoverse)

On May 24, 2024, Genshin Impact's livestream, An Everlasting Dream Intertwined, made official announcements about Imaginarium Theater and other features coming to the version 4.7 update.

Imaginarium Theater is a combat-based endgame that will arrive in the new patch. You can access this mode through Lisa's library. This domain was created by a strong mysterious mage and maintained by a concierge called Wolfy. You can interact with a book to start the "Imaginarium Theater" challenge.

Endgame UI preview (Image via HoYoverse)

It will feature a series of combat challenges with different battle conditions. Additionally, characters with specific elements are allowed to participate. Thus, players must choose their units accordingly to meet the participation requirements.

Imaginarium Theater Performance Prep, Supporting Cast, and more

Opening character revealed (Image via HoYoverse)

In the Genshin Impact 4.7 update, Imaginarium Theater will designate six opening characters for each challenge. Here is a quick overview:

Arlecchino (Pyro Polearm)

(Pyro Polearm) Thoma (Pyro Polearm)

(Pyro Polearm) Clorinde (Electro Sword)

(Electro Sword) Kuki Shinobu (Electro Sword)

(Electro Sword) Scaramouche (Anemo Catalyst)

(Anemo Catalyst) Faruzan (Anemo Bow)

Players can choose their units or the trial versions provided by the endgame mode. This is especially beneficial for those who don't have these units or haven't built them yet. During the phase, these opening characters will receive "Fantastical Blessing" in the overworld, increasing their Max HP, DEF, and ATK by 20%.

Pick backup characters from the roster, friends, and special guests (Image via HoYoverse)

You can also add characters from your roster, borrow support from the friend list, or the special guest lists who can ignore the event element requirements. Here's a quick overview of special guests for the version 4.7 update:

Baizhu

Sigewinne

Alhaitham

Wriothesley

You will need around 18 Genshin Impact characters to participate due to the Imaginarium Theater's vigor system. Each character will have two vigors and participating in combat consumes one vigor. When it has consumed both vigors, you can replace them with a new character.

In addition, you can gather more characters at the end of an "Imaginarium Theater" battle or from certain special events.

Imaginarium Theater Special Events

Special event preview (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players can spend "Fantasia Flowers" to trigger events during the Imaginarium Theater challenges. Some events will help players by unlocking certain characters for battle. Meanwhile, other events will trigger perils and obstacles for players.

This is similar to how occurrence stages work in Honkai Star Rail's Simulated Universe.

Imaginarium Theater rewards

Endgame reward preview (Image via HoYoverse)

You can collect "Performance Tour Rewards" by completing challenges. Furthermore, players will receive a "Debut Performance Gift" for completing a challenge for the first time. You can collect around 620 Primogems from Performance Tour Rewards and 1100 Primogems from first-time clear rewards in Genshin Impact.

You can also exchange Toy Medals with concierge Wolfy to receive special poses for characters when taking photos. More poses will be added with each monthly reset.

