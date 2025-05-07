Genshin Impact 5.6 archon quest shares glimpse of Durin's human form 

Genshin Impact version 5.6 went live on May 7, 2025, along with a new Mondstadt Archon Quest. This mission, Paralogism, follows the story of Albedo, who is subjected to a trial for murder and disposing of human remains. This quest also unlocks a new weekly boss on the Mondstadt map.

Additionally, the new AQ features surprise appearances from characters like Varka, Alice, Barbeloth, and Mini Durin. At the end of the Paralogism quest, Genshin Impact drops huge lore and teases a glimpse of Durin's human form, which this article explores.

Note: This article includes leaks and is subject to change. Thus, readers are advised to take the information herein with a pinch of salt.

Information about Durin in Genshin Impact

Mini Durin in the Genshin Impact 5.6 Archon Quest (Image via HoYoverse)

Durin was a dragon created by Rhinedottir in Khaenri'ah. 500 years before the game's events, he wreaked havoc on Mondstadt and its people, but he was unaware of his actions, which led to Dvalin slaying him.

Durin's corpse fell on the Mountain Vindagnyr, which created the Dragonspine region. Despite his death, his heart was still alive in this area. His blood also seeped into the Ley Lines of this region, and his life force spread throughout this place.

In version 4.8, you learned how a member of Hexenzirkel — Andersdotter — created a fictional world called Simulanka and a fictional Durin, after witnessing the latter's fate in Tevyat. Although the dragon in Simulanka didn't have good intentions, Wanderer and the traveler helped him regain his senses in the fictional world.

At the quest's end, the fictional dragon transforms into a smaller version, calling himself Mini Durin. In this form, he traveled to Tevyat and stayed with Wanderer in Sumeru.

In the 5.6 Interlude Quest, you learn that Durin had absorbed Primordial Albedo to acquire its knowledge, and wanted to absorb the real Albedo, who knew about this and wanted to thwart the dragon's plans. He also wanted to kill Durin, but in a different way than you'd expect.

Albedo wanted to replace Durin with Mini Durin and give the latter a human form. You also get to see and interact with the mini dragon in the 5.6 AQ. Near the end of this quest, a cutscene plays in which Albedo performs the ritual to grant Mini Durin a human form.

Albedo's experiment was successful, and you can also catch a glimpse of Durin's new human form. A reliable leaker in the Genshin Impact scene (@hxg_diluc on X) shared potential leaks that imply Durin could be playable sometime in the 6.x versions.

However, these are still early leaks. Thus, this information should be taken with a pinch of salt until HoYoverse provides official confirmation.

