Genshin Impact leaks showcase Dahlia's gameplay, animations, and splash art

Dahlia is a new character in Genshin Impact revealed during the 5.6 Interlude Quest, Paralogism. During the quest, players could see his whole model and vision. Recent leaks suggest he is a 4-star Hydro Sword character who might be released in version 5.7. Moreover, his kit's full details and animations have been leaked on social media platforms like Reddit and X.

Ad

This article will discuss the gameplay, animations, splash art, and name card leaks for Dahlia in Genshin Impact.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculation. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt and await official confirmation.

Also read: Genshin Impact Dahlia: Element and voice actors revealed

Dahlia's gameplay and animations leak in Genshin Impact

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Dahlia's leaked animations look pretty simple, considering he is rumored to be a Hydro shield character who also buffs the active characters' attack speeds. However, these are not official animations, and players are advised to wait till HoYoverse releases the official showcase for Dahlia.

In his first idle skill, Dahlia pulls out a book, brushes his clothes with his hand, and starts praying. He pulls out a small popcorn bucket for the second idle animation and starts munching on the popcorn. He also hides the bucket once done with it.

Ad

Dahlia's Normal attack animations are standard for a Sword user. However, based on his leaked kit, one would not need to use his Normal attacks much. During his Elemental Skill, he throws a small Hydro launch pad with different effects if it hits allies or enemies, as shown in the above video. This skill also has a hold mode; you can choose where to place it.

In his Elemental Burst, Dahlia looks like he deals AoE Hydro damage and summons a Hydro shield. Despite his burst having a special effect in his rumored kit, this effect wasn't showcased in the above gameplay leaks.

Ad

Also read: Genshin Impact Dahlia ascension materials, kit, and constellation leaks

Dahlia's leaked Splash art

Expand Tweet

Ad

Leaks about Dahlia's splash art and namecard have been circulating in various subreddits and X accounts. His splash art showcases the Hydro launch pad he summons during his Elemental Skill. This leaked art doesn't reveal much about his personality or other abilities.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The @AboutNodKrai account shared Dahlia's name card, gameplay, splash art, and ascension materials on their X account. His name card looks cool and is a bit special, with a funny portrait of his face.

Also read: Who is Dahlia in Genshin Impact?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eswar Keshav Eswar Keshav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on gacha games, and he has previously worked for Otaku's Notes and Wikiofnerds. Though he has a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering, his passion for anime, manga, and games led to him to follow his heart and become a writer.



Eswar is also well versed in the Valorant esports scene and follows matches from all of the game's regions. His interest in the game was sparked after watching Evil Geniuses Valorant team's Jaccob ""yay"" Whiteaker ""popping heads left and right.""



In his spare time, Eswar enjoys reading books, playing guitar, and writing short stories. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.