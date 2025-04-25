Genshin Impact Dahlia: Element and voice actors revealed

The Genshin Impact 5.6 special program livestream premiered on April 25, 2025, revealing that players would return to Mondstadt in the next update. Moreover, the version 5.6 trailer showcased unique details about the new Archon Quest, and fans spotted a new character in it called Dahlia. It is speculated that he may play a crucial role in the AQ.

Fans also discovered Dahlia's Element during the v5.6 special program as they got a glimpse of his Vision. Apart from this, the details about his voice actor were officially announced as well.

This article lists all the information available about Dahlia in Genshin Impact, including his Elemental Vision and voice actors.

Who is Dahlia in Genshin Impact?

Dahlia in the 5.6 Archon Quest (Image via HoYoverse)

Dahlia had been teased in the game for a long time. He was first mentioned in Rosaria's official introduction, where it was revealed that he is the Deacon for the Church of Favonius.

After this, he was mentioned several times during events such as Of Ballads and Brews, and the Travelers' Tales: Anthology Chapter for Rosaria. Dahlia also got a mention during Rosaria's 2025 birthday mail, and since then, fans believed that he might appear in-game soon.

Moreover, when future playable characters were teased in the 5.3 special program, fans had assumed that one of the characters could possibly be Dahlia, based on the silhouettes.

After a long wait, the version 5.6 livestream finally revealed Dahlia's design and hinted that he might have an important role in the new Archon Quest, where players are likely to learn more about him.

Dahlia's Element revealed in Genshin Impact

Dahlia's Elemental Vision (Image via HoYoverse)

During the 5.6 livestream, fans got a peek at Dahlia's Elemental Vision for a brief moment. His Hydro Vision can be spotted when more details about the new Archon Quest in Mondstadt are shown in the telecast.

It was also announced that players will be able to interact with Dahlia in the latest 5.6 story, and they may get to see his complete design at that point.

Apart from that, the details regarding his weapon type are also unknown and yet to be revealed.

Voice actors for Dahlia

Genshin Impact officially announced the voice actors for Dahlia on their Instagram account. The English Voice actor for him is set to be Ailee Mythen, a popular American singer and songwriter in South Korea. She made her debut in 2012 and quickly rose to fame with her debut single, Heaven. She also won many awards over the years and has appeared in multiple TV shows, concerts, and tours.

HoYoverse also revealed that Yamamoto Kazutomi will voice Dahlia in the Japanese dub. He is a famous voice actor and singer in the Japanese industry. Here are some of Kazutomi's notable roles in anime:

Azuma in Natsume Yuujinchou Roku

in Natsume Yuujinchou Roku Akira Yamabuki in Beyblade Burst

in Beyblade Burst Young Gilthunder in The Seven Deadly Sins

in The Seven Deadly Sins Yuuya Mochizuki in Another

in Another Yamazaki in Deadman Wonderland

in Deadman Wonderland Sora Harukawa in Ensemble Stars!

