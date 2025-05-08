Who is Barbeloth in Genshin Impact?

The Mondstadt region got a new Interlude Quest with the Genshin Impact 5.6 update. This quest dropped quite a lot of lore regarding Durin and Rhinedottir and featured a surprise appearance from Varka. You could also see the human form of Durin at the end of this quest.
Moreover, after completing the new 5.6 Interlude Quest, you can unlock a new Weekly Boss domain. Two Hexenzirkel members, Alice and Barbeloth, also appear in the story as Dodocos.
This article lists all the information about Barbeloth in Genshin Impact as of version 5.6.
Barbeloth in Genshin Impact: Everything we know about her so far
Barbeloth is a member of the witch group Hexenzirkel and Mona's master. She is known by the nickname M and has appeared several times in Genshin Impact. Although her character does not appear formally, you can hear her voice in the Simulanka and the 5.6 Paralogism quests.
Moreover, Genshin has a lot of information about Barbeloth from books and character stories. Mona mentions that her master is skilled at astrology and can even see the futures of entire nations like Tevyat. She also refers to Barbeloth as an old hag, which could mean the latter has lived for a long time.
In Mona's story quest, you learn that Barbeloth entrusted her diary to Alice fifty years before the game's events, but it was later in Klee's possession. It is also revealed that Barbeloth sent Mona to Mondstadt City to retrieve this item. However, she had to stay in this city, as she had read her master's diary.
Mona reveals more details about Barbeloth through her character stories and voice lines. In most of these stories, she complains about her master, referring to her as the old hag, but she also has fond memories of the time they spent together. Barbeloth was also responsible for giving a Hydro vision to her disciple.
During the 4.8 Event Quest, it was revealed that three members created a fictional world called Simulanka. Barbeloth, Alice, and Andersdotter were responsible for making this area. In this world, she is known as the Goddess of Prophecy. Moreover, you can also see her statue at Constellation Metropole, in Simulanka.
In addition, Barbeloth is mentioned in the descriptions of two furnishing items: the Window to Prophecy and the Gate of Stars. The first one is the Gate behind Barbeloth's statue in Simulanka. The second furnishing is an ornamental metal door, a gift from the Goddess of Prophecy.
