Genshin Impact leak hints at weapon skin feature in upcoming update

The latest Genshin Impact leaks suggest that the developer may introduce weapon skins to the game nearly five years after the title's release in the upcoming version 5.7. This will allow players to customize the appearance of their weapons and switch their color scheme to better suit a character.

Read on to learn more about the upcoming weapons skins in Genshin Impact and how to obtain them, as per leaks.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculations. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a pinch of salt.

Genshin Impact's new endgame mode may reward players with weapon skins

Genshin Impact is speculated to introduce a new endgame mode called Tumult Subduer in the upcoming version 5.7 update, expected to go live on June 18, 2025. Leaks from HomDGCat and Team Mew have suggested that this mode will basically be a timed challenge that will test the player's mettle against three world bosses.

Here is the expected enemy lineup for the first iteration of Tumult Subduer, as per leaks:

Round 1: Hydro Tulpa: Turbulent Vortex

Round 2: Lava Dragon Statue: Blazing Flame

Round 3: Secret Source Automaton: Overseer Device - Obliterator Panoply

Tumult Subduer is expected to feature five difficulty levels, and it is speculated that defeating all three world bosses at level three will net players all the free Primogems. Moreover, players will also be allowed to repeat characters and play the challenge in co-op mode for these difficulties.

As for levels four and five, Travelers will only get 120 seconds to defeat each boss and will not have access to co-op mode. Furthermore, each character will only be allowed to be used once in these stages. By completing the new game mode at level four, players can obtain Sanctifying Essence, whereas overcoming the maximum level five would provide them with a weapon skin.

This would be the first time HoYoverse introduces weapon skins to the game. While there are alternate outfits present for various characters, the developer has yet to make any changes to the existing weapons design. However, that may soon change with the introduction of the Tumult Subduer game mode, which will give them the opportunity to revisit the designs of various weapons and offer something meaningful to players to encourage them to engage in the challenge.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

