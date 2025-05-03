Genshin Impact leak hints release version of upcoming endgame mode

Some recent Genshin Impact leaks from credible sources disclosed that a new endgame mode, similar to the Spiral Abyss and Imaginarium Theater, may be coming to the game. Naturally, fans were wondering when this Abyss-like challenge may be introduced, and notable leaker HomDGCat suggests that it may be as soon as version 5.7.
Note: This article is based on leaks. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a pinch of salt.
A new Genshin Impact endgame challenge may release in mid-June
Prominent leaker HomDGCat has disclosed that a new Abyss endgame mode may be added to Genshin Impact in the upcoming version 5.7 update, which is speculated to release on June 18, 2025, according to the existing Natlan schedule.
This would make the new Abyss challenge the third endgame content in the game, following the Spiral Abyss and Imaginarium Theater. It is likely that this game mode may also be updated monthly, like the others.
Previous leaks from Seele Leaks suggested that the new Abyss will be quite different from the Spiral Abyss and Imaginarium Theater in the sense that it will only feature world bosses in all six levels. These are elite monsters that are extremely powerful and have a high health bar. Moreover, there will also be some constraints to team building at certain levels that players must look out for.
Leaks claim that players will be able to repeat characters and play in co-op mode in levels one to four of the new Abyss mode. As for levels five and six, they will need 12 different characters to clear them and will not be able to undertake the challenge in multiplayer.
Seele Leaks had also disclosed the rewards that may be obtainable by clearing this upcoming endgame mode. Here's what it may offer:
- Levels 1 to 3: Primogems
- Levels 4 to 5: Sanctifying Elixir
- Level 6: Unknown
HoYoverse will likely share more information about the new Abyss mode in the version 5.7 livestream. So players are recommended to keep an eye on it.
