Genshin Impact leak hints release version of upcoming endgame mode

Some recent Genshin Impact leaks from credible sources disclosed that a new endgame mode, similar to the Spiral Abyss and Imaginarium Theater, may be coming to the game. Naturally, fans were wondering when this Abyss-like challenge may be introduced, and notable leaker HomDGCat suggests that it may be as soon as version 5.7.

Ad

This article discusses the latest leaks about the new Abyss endgame challenge in Genshin Impact.

Note: This article is based on leaks. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a pinch of salt.

A new Genshin Impact endgame challenge may release in mid-June

Ad

Trending

Prominent leaker HomDGCat has disclosed that a new Abyss endgame mode may be added to Genshin Impact in the upcoming version 5.7 update, which is speculated to release on June 18, 2025, according to the existing Natlan schedule.

This would make the new Abyss challenge the third endgame content in the game, following the Spiral Abyss and Imaginarium Theater. It is likely that this game mode may also be updated monthly, like the others.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Previous leaks from Seele Leaks suggested that the new Abyss will be quite different from the Spiral Abyss and Imaginarium Theater in the sense that it will only feature world bosses in all six levels. These are elite monsters that are extremely powerful and have a high health bar. Moreover, there will also be some constraints to team building at certain levels that players must look out for.

Leaks claim that players will be able to repeat characters and play in co-op mode in levels one to four of the new Abyss mode. As for levels five and six, they will need 12 different characters to clear them and will not be able to undertake the challenge in multiplayer.

Ad

Seele Leaks had also disclosed the rewards that may be obtainable by clearing this upcoming endgame mode. Here's what it may offer:

Levels 1 to 3: Primogems

Levels 4 to 5: Sanctifying Elixir

Level 6: Unknown

HoYoverse will likely share more information about the new Abyss mode in the version 5.7 livestream. So players are recommended to keep an eye on it.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Virat Fumakia Virat is a Sportskeeda Esports and Gaming journalist specializing in Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail. During his first nine months with the company, he garnered over 2 million views with under 300 articles, showcasing the value his expertise brings.



As a passionate fan of Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, Virat stays updated with the latest information from official and unofficial sources. By carefully selecting the sources and meticulously reviewing the information, he ensures his readers have access to the most accurate news. His love for Genshin Impact is such that he could readily dive into the game physically and explore its open-world map if given the chance.



Virat’s interest in gaming began at a very young age with Pokemon Crystal on the Game Boy Advanced and he continued immersing himself further in the world of role-playing games, a genre he still adores. For nostalgic reasons, he still plays Pokemon games and frequently indulges in various mobile titles such as Yu-Gi-Oh Duel Links, Pokemon GO, and Clash Royale.



In his leisure time, Virat finds pleasure in watching anime and reading manga. He also enjoys watching Dkayed’s videos, which have helped him learn a lot about Yu-Gi-Oh. Additionally, he is an avid sports enthusiast who enjoys staying active and engaging in various sporting activities. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.