Genshin Impact leak hints at rewards and challenges in new Abyss endgame mode

The latest Genshin Impact leaks suggest that HoYoverse may add yet another endgame mode to the title soon. The information from Seele Leaks suggests that this new challenge may be called the Abyss and include six stages of combat. By overcoming the various levels, players would be able to obtain several lucrative rewards.

Read on to learn more about the upcoming Abyss endgame challenge in Genshin Impact, as per leaks.

Note: This article is based on leaks. Players are advised to take the information herein with a pinch of salt.

New Genshin Impact Spiral Abyss leaks: Potential rewards and challenges

According to leaked information from Seele Leaks on Telegram, a new endgame mode may be coming to Genshin Impact called the Abyss. It is speculated to be introduced alongside the Nod Krai region and is expected to test the player's mettle against various World Bosses, which are considered amongst the strongest enemy types in the title.

The leaker has suggested that there may be six levels in the upcoming Abyss challenge, where each level will include three paths, which may be similar to the chambers of Spiral Abyss. Travelers will be able to repeat their characters when fighting against the enemies of each path in levels one to four. Moreover, in these stages, they will also be able to undertake the challenge in co-op mode with friends.

As for levels five and six of the Abyss, Seele Leaks suggests that each character may only be used in a single path of the challenge. As such, players will require three separate teams consisting of 12 characters to clear them. Additionally, the co-op mode option will not be available in these levels.

It is speculated that completing levels one to six of the Abyss will provide players with several lucrative rewards, including Primogems and Sanctifying Elixir. Here are all the resources that may be obtainable by clearing this new endgame content:

Levels 1 to 3: Primogems

Levels 4 to 5: Sanctifying Elixir

Level 6: Unknown

As of now, there is no information about the reward for clearing level six of the Abyss. However, considering the rewards for lower levels, it is sure to be something valuable.

