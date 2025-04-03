All Sanctifying Elixir in Genshin Impact and how to get them

Sanctifying Elixir is one of the most coveted resources in Genshin Impact, as it is used to create Artifacts of your desired main and sub-stats. Considering how scarce this item is in the game, you must be aware of all its specific sources in order to farm it. While you can always craft one of these in each update via the Artifact Transmuter Gadget, there are some other ways as well.

This article covers all the various ways you can obtain Sanctifying Elixir in Genshin Impact.

How to get Sanctifying Elixir in Genshin Impact

Currently, there are four methods to obtain Sanctifying Elixir in Genshin Impact:

Artifact Transmuter Gadget (one per update)

Tribal Troves

Tablet of Tona

Paid Battle Pass

Among all the possible ways, the first one can be quite limiting in terms of the amount offered, whereas the last option is inaccessible to F2P players.

Artifact Transmuter Gadget

Artifact Transmuter Gadget (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

You can easily obtain the Artifact Transmuter Gadget from the Adventurer's Handbook's Embattle section. It is a reward for acquiring a total of 25 5-star Artifacts.

To obtain a Sanctifying Elixir using the gadget, follow these steps:

Go to your bag and open the gadget.

Then, head over to the "Extract Sanctifying Elixir" tab.

Select expendable Artifacts from your inventory.

Click on "Extract" to receive one Sanctifying Elixir.

It is important to note that this gadget can only be used once per update for extraction.

Tribal Troves

Children of Echoes Tribal Trove (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Tribal Troves are treasure rooms located within the areas of each tribe and require items called Obsidian Rings to unlock. Each of these rooms provides players with several 5-star Artifacts and one Sanctifying Elixir. Considering there are six tribes in the title, you can easily obtain six Elixirs by unlocking the corresponding troves.

There are six different colored Obsidian Rings that unlock the Tribal Troves of the various tribes:

Obsidian Ring Tribal Trove Yellow Obsidian Ring Children of Echoes Trove Green Obsidian Ring Scions of Canopy Trove Azure Obsidian Ring People of the Springs Trove Purple Obsidian Ring Masters of the Night-Wind Trove Crimson Obsidian Ring Flower-Feather Clan Trove Sunset-Blue Obsidian Ring Collective of Plenty Trove

To obtain a ring of a specific color, you must find three Obsidian Fragments of that color and combine them. The fragments can easily be found by opening Precious and Luxurious Chests near the tribes of Natlan.

Tablet of Tona

Tablet of Tona rewards (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

The Tablet of Tona is a giant tablet located at the Stadium of the Sacred Flame in Natlan. You can obtain a variety of rewards by offering it Pyro Sigils, which are obtained from Treasure Chests.

A total of four Sanctifying Elixirs can be obtained from the Tablet of Tona by upgrading it to levels 10, 20, 30, and 40.

Battle Pass

Battle Pass rewards (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

The paid Gnostic Hymn Battle Pass also offers one Sanctifying Elixir. To obtain it, all you must do is reach BP Level 26, and the item will be unlocked automatically.

