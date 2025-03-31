Genshin Impact characters likely to make an appearance in Nod-Krai

Nod-Krai will be the next destination in the Traveler's journey across Teyvat in Genshin Impact. Following the conclusion of the Natlan Archon Quest, Mavuika shares information about the Ancient Moon Remnants and suggests that Il Dottore, who is currently in Nod Krai, may know something about it. Recently, HoYoverse revealed details about the various factions in the region via the Song of the Welkin Moon event.

Based on all available information, this article lists possible characters that may appear in Genshin Impact's Nod Krai region.

Note: Some aspects of this article are based on speculation. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a pinch of salt.

All characters hinted in Genshin Impact Song of the Welkin Moon event

The Song of the Welkin Moon web event has now been updated to reflect the various factions of Nod-Krai. Based on this, we may see the following characters in future updates:

1) Fatui Harbingers

The web event suggests that the highest Fatui order of Palestar Edict has gone, and all the Harbingers have now been summoned in Nod-Krai. As such, here are the characters who are likely to show up in this upcoming region:

Il Dottore

Pierro

Columbina

Arlecchino

Pulcinella

Sandrone

Pantalone

Tartaglia

2) Hexenzirkel

The web event revealed that Nod-Krai is located at the edge of the world and that even the Hexenzirkel are present there. The following witches from the covenant may likely appear:

Alice

Rhinedottir

Barbeloth

Nicole

Considering the recent leaks suggest Durin may become playable in Genshin Impact, and he is closely related to Rhinedottir (aka Gold), it is plausible for her to show up soon in the narrative.

3) Varka

Varka, the Grand Master of the Knights of Favonius, is said to have been on an expedition since the beginning of the game – players haven't heard much about his whereabouts since. However, HoYoverse revealed via the web event that the expedition is currently in Nod-Krai. As such, Travelers should finally meet the legend.

4) Someone important from the Adventurer's Guild

As expected, the Adventurer's Guild also has a presence in the Nod-Krai region and will likely have their own version of Katheryne there. The Song of the Welkin Moon web event further reveals that an important figure from the organization is preparing to welcome the protagonist in the upcoming region.

5) Genius from Clink-Clank Krumkake Craftshop

The Clink-Clank Krumkake Craftshop from Nod-Krai is a workshop famous for building intricate machinery. It is headed by a 'genius' whom players will meet soon in Genshin Impact.

6) Snowland Fae

Snowland Fae are the followers of the first Cryo Archon of Snezhnaya, Belyi Tsar, who still have some influence in the nation's affairs. The Traveler and Paimon are likely to meet people from this group.

7) Frostmoon Scions

Frostmoon Scions are the descendants of the Moon Goddess and are expected to play an important role in the storyline. They are said to be living in the forests and mountains of Nod-Krai. Players are likely to meet them.

