Genshin Impact Imaginarium Theater May 2025: Enemies, buffs, and recommended characters

A new iteration of Genshin Impact's Imaginarium Theater for May 2025 is now available in the game. You can participate in this endgame mode and clear the various Acts to obtain several lucrative rewards, including Primogems. You can further improve your odds by being mindful of the enemies you will encounter and picking the best characters to defeat them.

On that note, this article lists important details about Genshin Impact Imaginarium Theater for May 2025, including boss monsters, buffs, and recommended characters.

Genshin Impact Imaginarium Theater May 2025 guide

Enemy lineup

Visionary difficulty details (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

The Imaginarium Theater for May 2025 features some of the toughest enemies in Genshin Impact, like Potapo's Solidarity and the Secret Source Automaton: Configuration Device. While the opponents for some Acts will vary, the Villains you will encounter in the boss chambers will remain the same. It is important to be aware of these monsters so you can strategize accordingly.

Here are all the boss monsters for this iteration of Imaginarium Theater:

Act 3: Automated Supercomputing Field Generator (Level 90 and 1,184,241 HP)

Act 6: Potapo's Solidarity (Level 92 and 7,343,402 HP)

Act 8: Statue of Marble and Brass (Level 95 and 2,980,120 HP)

Act 10: Secret Source Automaton: Configuration Device (Level 100 and 4,470,078 HP)

Buffs

The latest Imaginarium Theater provides the following buff to all Opening Characters:

"After this season's Opening Characters join your party, Max HP, Attack, and Def are increased by 20%."

This buff is a significant one as it can increase three stats of your Opening Characters by 20%, inside and outside of the Imaginarium Theater.

Recommended characters

Opening Characters for May 2025 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

The May 2025 iteration of the Imaginarium Theater allows you to only use characters from the Hydro, Cryo, and Geo elements. The only exceptions to this are the four Special Invitation characters: Venti, Hu Tao, Kuki Shinobu, and Kaveh.

Here are the best characters to clear the latest Imaginarium Theater:

Nevuillette (5-star Hydro)

Ayaka (5-star Cryo)

Albedo (5-star Geo)

Furina (5-star Hydro)

Navia (5-star Geo)

Citlali (5-star Cryo)

Xilonen (5-star Geo)

Wriothesley (5-star Cryo)

Kokomi (5-star Hydro)

Nilou (5-star Hydro)

Chiori (5-star Geo)

Zhongli (5-star Geo)

Aside from these units, it is expected that the brand-new Cryo character, Escoffier, will also be a great option to clear the challenge. She will debut on May 7, 2025, during the first half of the Genshin Impact 5.6 update.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

