Time until Genshin Impact 5.6 update releases worldwide 

The Genshin Impact 5.6 update is set to release worldwide on May 7, 2025. It is titled "Paralogism" and will see the narrative shift to Mondstadt and Fontaine. HoYoverse will also introduce two new playable characters in the update, Escoffier and Ifa, along with new weapons and events. Overall, there's a plethora of content planned for the next patch, and naturally, players wish to know how long they must wait for it.
On that note, this article provides a countdown showcasing the time until Genshin Impact version 5.6 is released globally.
Genshin Impact 5.6 release date and time countdown for all servers
HoYoverse has announced that the upcoming Genshin Impact 5.6 update will be released worldwide on May 7, 2025, at 11 AM (UTC +8). As soon as it is live, players will be able to wish on the limited-time character banners for 5-star characters Escoffier and Navia, which will also feature the new 4-star, Ifa. Moreover, the respective signature weapons of these 5-star units will also be made available on the Epitome Invocation weapons banner.
Here is a universal countdown showcasing the time until the version 5.6 update and new banners are released:
For convenience, the following section provides the release timings for all major regions:
America
- Pacific Standard Time (PDT): May 6, 2025, at 8 PM
- Mountain Standard Time (MDT): May 6, 2025, at 9 PM
- Central Standard Time (CDT): May 6, 2025, at 10 PM
- Eastern Standard Time (EDT): May 6, 2025, at 11 PM
Europe
- Western European Summer Time (WEST): May 7, 2025, at 4 AM
- Central European Summer Time (CEST): May 7, 2025, at 5 AM
- Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): May 7, 2025, at 6 AM
Asia
- India Standard Time (IST): May 7, 2025, at 8:30 AM
- China Standard Time (CST): May 7, 2025, at 11 AM
- Philippine Standard Time (PHT): May 7, 2025, at 11 AM
- Japanese Standard Time (JST): May 7, 2025, at 12 PM
- Korea Standard Time (KST): May 7, 2025, at 12 PM
Once version 5.6 has been rolled out, players will have access to the first half banners, new events, Archon Quests, and more.
