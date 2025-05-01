Best characters for Genshin Impact Imaginarium Theater in May 2025

With the beginning of a new month (May 2025), Genshin Impact's permanent gameplay mode, Imaginarium Theater, has once again been refreshed. The current rotation of Imaginarium Theater focuses on Hydro, Cryo, and Geo as the main elements, meaning that only characters who wield these elements can participate in the Imaginarium Theater challenges.

The new enemy lineup includes the Veteran Arithmetic Enhancer Mek, the Wayob Manifestation, Legatus Golem, and the Secret Source Automaton: Configuration Device. However, you might only need to face a limited number of these bosses, depending on the difficulty level you challenge Imaginarium Theater in.

This article discusses the best characters you can pick to clear the current rotation of Imaginarium Theater in Genshin Impact.

Top characters to use for Genshin Impact Imaginarium Theater in May 2025

1) Navia (Main DPS)

Navia (Image via HoYoverse)

Since the current rotation of Imaginarium Theater has a few bosses with Geo shields, such as the Veteran Arithmetic Enhancer Mek and the Legatus Golem, Navia is one of the best characters to use in combat. Not only can she take down these enemies' Geo shields very quickly, but she is also a great DPS unit who deals a lot of frontloaded damage.

2) Furina (Sub-DPS/Support)

Furina (Image via HoYoverse)

Since Neuvillette is featured as one of the Principal characters in this season of Imaginarium Theater, you should definitely add Furina to the character pool. Apart from having great synergy with Neuvillette, she is an excellent support for almost any DPS unit. Her Hydro application is also very good, making her an extremely versatile unit for the current rotation of Imaginarium Theater.

3) Citlali (Support)

Citlali (Image via HoYoverse)

Citlali is a shielder and a good Cryo applicator, meaning that you can put her in almost any team featuring another Hydro unit for a permafreeze team. She is also a great pick for chambers featuring Oceanid Hydro mimic enemies, as she can easily freeze them (and keep them frozen).

4) Xilonen (Support)

Xilonen (Image via HoYoverse)

If you own Xilonen (or can use her as a Supporting Cast unit from a friend), the difficulty level of the current Imaginarium Theater rotation will be reduced drastically. Apart from shredding enemy DEF and providing incredible healing, Xilonen is a mandatory pick when playing in Visionary Mode.

The boss for Act 10 in Visionary Mode is the Secret Source Automaton: Configuration Device, and Xilonen is the best character to climb the pillars created by this enemy.

5) Wriothesley (Main DPS)

Wriothesley (Image via HoYoverse)

Some of Wriothesley's best teams include Freeze and Shatter Freeze, making him a solid choice for this current season of Imaginarium Theater. If you get lucky with the RNG, you can pair him up with Furina to easily defeat tanky bosses. Since Wriothesley is a hypercarry DPS, he can also be paired with any combination of Hydro characters.

6) Ayaka (Main DPS)

Ayaka (Image via HoYoverse)

Another Cryo DPS unit who gets their chance to shine in the current season of Imaginarium Theater is Ayaka. With the launch of newer DPS units who can deal huge amounts of frontloaded damage, her relevance has somewhat decreased in recent times.

However, with the current rotation focusing on Cryo – and with exclusive Cryo support Escoffier releasing soon – Ayaka is a great choice for this ongoing Imaginarium Theater cycle.

7) Kokomi (Healer)

Kokomi (Image via HoYoverse)

For players who prefer picking teams that include a healing unit, Kokomi is a great choice. Not only are her heals very good, but her exceptional Hydro application also means she can easily help Freeze enemies when paired with other Cryo units. If you pick the chamber with the Rifthound enemies, Kokomi is a great character to use as your primary healer.

8) Zhongli (Shielder)

Zhongli (Image via HoYoverse)

Even though shielders are not strictly necessary in Imaginarium Theater, adding Zhongli to your character pool for the current season of Imaginarium Theater can turn out to be useful. His shield is practically unbreakable, making him a great choice for use against hard-hitting bosses.

He is also one of the best characters to use while fighting the Legatus Golem, as he can take down the enemy's Geo shield extremely quickly, thus making way for your DPS units to deal damage.

9) Tartaglia (Main DPS)

Tartaglia (Image via HoYoverse)

Although Tartaglia's best team (consisting of Pyro units) cannot be used for this rotation of Imaginarium Theater, he is still a great DPS unit who can hold his own. You can use him as a DPS in various team compositions, and he can perform even better if supported by units like Xilonen and Furina.

Despite not being able to trigger any Vaporize reactions, he can still deal enough damage to defeat non-boss enemies.

10) Nilou (Sub-DPS/Support)

Nilou (Image via HoYoverse)

With Kaveh being one of the Special Guest Stars for this season of Imaginarium Theater, you can consider adding Nilou to your character pool. Wait until you can add them both to the same team. This will let you trigger constant Bloom reactions that can easily wipe out multiple waves of enemies.

