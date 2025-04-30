Genshin Impact reveals plans for Nod-Krai and more

HoYoverse recently conducted a special livestream for Genshin Impact titled "Let's Start With Nod-Krai." During the telecast, the developers revealed a lot of information about the upcoming Nod-Krai region and shared the thought processes involved in designing this autonomous territory. They even shared details about the characters and factions that will be part of this region's storyline.
Read on to learn more about Nod-Krai in Genshin Impact, as revealed by the developer in the "Let's Start With Nod-Krai" broadcast.
Nod-Krai will be the setting of Genshin Impact's storyline after Natlan
HoYoverse revealed a lot of important information about the upcoming Nod-Krai region of Genshin Impact. During the "Let's Start With Nod-Krai" broadcast, the developers confirmed that the narrative of the game will shift to this new region following the conclusion of version 5.7. Furthermore, they announced that the Nod-Krai arc may last up to a year.
It was also disclosed that Nod-Krai is at the edge of Teyvat, and it is where the Abyss attacked first after the tragedy of Khaenri'ah. It is a completely different region compared to anything the players have experienced before, and is chosen to be the place where several ongoing storylines will connect and conclude. According to the creator's metaphor, if Genshin Impact's various stories are a vast canvas, Nod-Krai is the place where all the loose ends are joined.
HoYoverse also suggests that the design approach to Nod-Krai has been completely different compared to other regions. While the developers concentrated on curating unique civilizations for the different nations, in this autonomous area, their focus has been on the people of the various factions that call this place home. They also worked hard on creating a unique identity for this area, as evident by the unique statues and environment.
In the broadcast, the developers also announced that Travelers will be greeted by a familiar figure when they arrive in Nod-Krai. It has been revealed that Mondstadt's Grandmaster Varka is currently in the region and may play a major role in the narrative.
Aside from Varka, the developers talked about other factions of Nod-Krai. They disclosed that the forest area is inhabited by the Frostmoon Scions, who worship the Moon Goddess and can use a unique type of magic. Folks of this faction may be able to provide more information about the three moons of Teyvat, and may clash with the Fatui, who are seemingly after the powers of the Moon.
They also talked about two other factions: Wild Hunt and Lightkeepers. While the former are forces of the Abyss that attack Nod-Krai every now and then, the latter are the protectors of the region.
It seems there will be a sort of showdown between various groups in Nod-Krai, and all of them may have different motives. It will be interesting to see how the creators of the title wrap up all the "loose threads" in this upcoming region before the story moves forward to Snezhnaya.
