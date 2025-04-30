Time until Navia releases in Genshin Impact 5.6

Navia is an extremely powerful DPS in Genshin Impact. This 5-star Geo character from Fontaine wields a Claymore in combat. Since her was introduction in version 4.3, she has been quite popular among fans. HoYoverse has announced that she will return to the gacha banners in the upcoming 5.6 update, providing players a chance to obtain her and her constellations.
This article provides the release date and time for Navia's rerun banner in Genshin Impact 5.6. It also includes a universal countdown showcasing the time until she returns to the game.
Genshin Impact 5.6 Navia banner release date, time, and countdown
HoYoverse has announced that the 5-star Geo character Navia will return to the gacha banner for her second rerun in the first half of the Genshin Impact 5.6 update. Her limited-time character banner will become available to players as soon as the new patch goes live on May 7, 2025, at 11 AM (UTC +8), and will remain active until May 27, 2025. Moreover, her signature 5-star weapon, the Verdict, will be featured on the weapons banner alongside her.
Here is a countdown showcasing the time until Navia's rerun banner is released in Genshin Impact 5.6:
Considering Navia's release time will vary for all players depending on their time zone, the following section lists the banner timings for all major regions:
America
- Pacific Standard Time (PDT): May 6, 2025, at 8 PM
- Mountain Standard Time (MDT): May 6, 2025, at 9 PM
- Central Standard Time (CDT): May 6, 2025, at 10 PM
- Eastern Standard Time (EDT): May 6, 2025, at 11 PM
Europe
- Western European Summer Time (WEST): May 7, 2025, at 4 AM
- Central European Summer Time (CEST): May 7, 2025, at 5 AM
- Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): May 7, 2025, at 6 AM
Asia
- India Standard Time (IST): May 7, 2025, at 8:30 AM
- China Standard Time (CST): May 7, 2025, at 11 AM
- Philippine Standard Time (PHT): May 7, 2025, at 11 AM
- Japanese Standard Time (JST): May 7, 2025, at 12 PM
- Korea Standard Time (KST): May 7, 2025, at 12 PM
