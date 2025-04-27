Genshin Impact Varka: Everything we know about the character so far

Varka is a character from Genshin Impact who has been teased since version 1.0. Yet to make an appearance in-game, he is one of the most hyped characters in the title. Currently, players have no information about his weapon or Elemental vision. Moreover, fans could only hear Varka's voice during the 5.6 Archon Quest.

Despite this, Genshin Impact has many details about Varka hidden in some characters' voice-overs and stories. Some recent quests, birthday mails, and web events have also teased details about his current location.

This article explores more about Varka in Genshin Impact.

Who is Varka in Genshin Impact?

Tartaglia's voice-over about Varka (Image via HoYoverse)

Varka is the official Grand Master of the Knights of Favonius in Mondstadt. Also known as the Knight of Boreas, he may be one of the strongest characters in the entire region. Even Tartaglia recognizes Varka's strength and calls him the titan of the Knights of Favonius. This description might mean he is taller and more muscular than most characters.

Varka had also trained Razor and gave him his name in Genshin Impact. Eula describes him as being straightforward, as he doesn't beat around the bush. Moreover, most Mondstadt characters like Jean, Kaeya, Mika, and Barbara only have praise for the Knight of Boreas, Varka.

From all the character stories and lore about him, he appears to be a kind-hearted individual who cares deeply about the people of Mondstadt and his squad. He was even responsible for accepting Eula into the Knights of Favonius, despite everyone's dissatisfaction about the Lawrence clan. Varka also brought Rosario to Mondstadt City so she could redeem herself.

Varka's location in Genshin Impact

Information about Varka from Jean's birthday mail in 2025 (Image via HoYoverse)

Initially, players learned from Jean's character story that Varka left on an expedition six months earlier with 80% of the Knights of Favonius' workforce. During the 3.1 Event Quest, Of Ballads and Brews, players learn more about this expedition. In this quest, Varka discusses his journey and meeting with Capitano. Players also learn that he made his way to Natlan, along with his squad.

However, when they reached Natlan, Varka was nowhere to be found. In Mavuika's drip marketing, it was determined that he had met the Pyro Archon sometime and even had a drinking competition with her. Varka had become so drunk during this encounter that he forgot why he wanted to meet her.

During the recent 5.6 special program, players could hear Varka's voice – he likely knows that Venti is Barbatos. Even before his voice reveal, Jean's birthday mail on March 14, 2025, specified that Varka would be heading to Nod-Krai next. This information was also confirmed in the Song of the Welkin Moon web event, which mentions that the Grand Master and his squad had arrived at the said location.

