Genshin Impact recently announced the drip marketing for the new characters, which will be released in version 5.7. Two new characters, Dahlia and Skirk, will be available for you to get from the limited banner in 5.7. Moreover, the elements, titles, and constellations of both units have also been officially revealed by HoYoverse.

Ad

In Skirk's drip marketing, it is revealed that she will use the Cryo elemental powers. Players are slightly disappointed with this, as some expected that she would be released with a new elemental power, such as Void or Quantum. Moreover, it seems her model received some significant changes compared to her appearance in the Fontaine AQ.

This article lists why Genshin Impact missed the perfect opportunity to introduce a new element, such as Void or Quantum, with Skirk.

Ad

Trending

Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Also read: Genshin Impact Skirk ascension materials, kit, and constellation leaks

Skirk's Element from her Drip Marketing in Genshin Impact

Skirk's design during the Masquerade of the Guilty Archon Quest (Image via HoYoverse)

On May 13, 2025, HoYoverse officially revealed the drip marketing for the characters releasing in Genshin Impact version 5.7. The highly anticipated character Skirk will finally get her character banner in this update. The developer team has also been teasing her release since the 5.3 special program.

Ad

Furthermore, as of version 5.6, Genshin has 99 playable characters, and Skirk is speculated to be the number 100 spot. It makes sense for the developers to introduce a new element for a highly anticipated character, Skirk, as she seemingly has connections with the Abyss.

Skirk's design implies that she isn't from any nation in Tevyat. Moreover, she trained Tartaglia while they were in the Abyss realm. Skirk's master is Surtalogi, one of the Five Sinners of Khaenri'ah, and he was heavily involved with the Abyssal powers.

Ad

Since Surtalogi was involved with this power, it would make sense for Skirk to gain some of these abilities from her master. Moreover, during the finale of the Fontaine Archon Quest, she displayed a unique power to shrink the All-Devouring Narwhal. Skirk also created a portal to throw Tartaglia and the shrunken whale.

Also read: Genshin Impact 5.7 drip marketing reveals Dahlia, an upcoming playable character

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking at these examples, it doesn't feel like Skirk would be a Cryo character. Moreover, her design screams of a unique elemental type such as Void or Quantum. Even in her drip marketing, you can spot some resemblance to Abyssal designs, or expect her to use a new element like Void. However, it was officially announced that Skirk would be using Cryo powers.

Despite the Developer team announcing that Skirk would be a Cryo character, she does not have an Elemental vision. In her drip marketing, it was specified that:

Ad

"The Seven-Shifting Serpent: Cryo"

This is interesting, as we do not have any information about the Seven-Shifting Serpent in Genshin so far. It seems that Skirk will still be a unique addition to the playable cast, as she doesn't have a vision. To understand why Skirk uses the Cryo element, we must wait until HoYoverse reveals more information about her powers and abilities.

Also read: Genshin Impact Skirk signature weapon leaked: Name, stats, and ascension materials

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eswar Keshav Eswar Keshav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on gacha games, and he has previously worked for Otaku's Notes and Wikiofnerds. Though he has a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering, his passion for anime, manga, and games led to him to follow his heart and become a writer.



Eswar is also well versed in the Valorant esports scene and follows matches from all of the game's regions. His interest in the game was sparked after watching Evil Geniuses Valorant team's Jaccob ""yay"" Whiteaker ""popping heads left and right.""



In his spare time, Eswar enjoys reading books, playing guitar, and writing short stories. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.