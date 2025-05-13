Genshin Impact 5.7 drip marketing reveals Skirk, an upcoming playable character

HoYoverse has officially revealed that Skirk will be the new character playable in Genshin Impact 5.7. As announced via drip marketing posts on X, she'll be the next upcoming Cryo unit to be added to the roster. Skirk first appeared back in version 4.2 (during the Fontaine Archon Quest), so players already had an idea of what she looked like. However, the recent drip marketing disclosed some more new information about her.

This article discusses the upcoming character Skirk, along with her expected release window in Genshin Impact.

Skirk will be releasing in Genshin Impact 5.7

Skirk will be the new character releasing in Genshin Impact 5.7, which is expected to go live on June 18, 2025. While players already have an idea about her playable design, the latest drip marketing post revealed fresh details about her.

Skirk is described as the girl destiny plucked "from the hand of fate," and this is all the new information that has been revealed about her:

Vision : Cryo

: Cryo Title : Void Star

: Void Star Sinner's Pupil, Fool's Master

Constellation: Crystallina

Additionally, here's what the sinner Vedrfolnir "The Visionary" has to say about Skirk:

"Sin infests the firmament, calamity unfurls across the universe. You are free, and none now may proscribe you — yet your destiny remains bound to that of this world. Indeed, you shall send your disciple here in the near future."

Skirk being a Cryo unit is rather interesting, especially since Escoffier — an incredible Cryo support — has just been released in Genshin Impact 5.6.

When is Skirk expected to release in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact 5.7's expected release is on June 18, 2025, going by standard release patterns. The banner phases for the upcoming version have not yet been announced by HoYoverse, which means Skirk's banner might be available on either of these dates:

Phase I - June 18, 2025

- June 18, 2025 Phase II - July 8, 2025

More information regarding which phase Skirk will feature in will shortly be announced by HoYoverse during the Genshin Impact 5.7 livestream, which is a few weeks away.

