Genshin Impact 5.7 drip marketing reveals Dahlia, an upcoming playable character

Dahlia is a new character who will be playable in the upcoming Genshin Impact 5.7 update. As announced in the drip marketing posts on X, he will be the first Mondstadt character to be released in a while and featured in a Genshin Impact 5.7 banner, along with another new character Skirk.

While Dahlia had never made an official in-game appearance, he had been namedropped many times — especially by Rosaria. So while we already know Dahlia is the Deacon of the Mondstadt Church of Favonius, plenty of new information about him — inlcuding his official playable design — has been revealed by the drip marketing posts.

This article discusses all the available information regarding Dahlia, along with his speculated release window in Genshin Impact.

Dahlia has been revealed in Genshin Impact 5.7 drip marketing post

Two new characters have been announced for the upcoming Genshin Impact 5.7 update, with Dahlia being one of them. The Deacon of the Church of Favonius is a much-awaited character who the playerbase had been eagerly waiting for. The following is all the new information that has been revealed about Deacon Dahlia in his drip marketing post:

Vision : Hydro

: Hydro Title : Ode and Oblation

: Ode and Oblation Herald of Barbatos

Constellation: Cantus Choralis

Here's what Jean, the Acting Grand Master of the Mondstadt Knights of Favonius had to say about Dahlia:

"To resolve disputes between citizens, laws both fair and just must be laid out. I'm afraid we can't approve of Dahlia... dragging disagreeing parties to the tavern to settle affairs via drinking contests, without any talk of wrongs done... Does turning enemies into drinking buddies really solve the problem?"

Previous in-game mentions of Dahlia had also painted him as someone who isn't exactly a stickler for rules, which is further backed up by Jean's disapproval of him. However, his position as the Deacon of the Church is a rather interesting foil to his happy-go-lucky personality.

Expected release window for Dahlia in Genshin Impact

The Genshin Impact 5.7 update is expected to go live on June 18, 2025, according to standard release patterns. However, it is not yet known which half of the patch Dahlia will release in, which means that his banner will be available on either of the following dates:

Phase I - June 18, 2025

- June 18, 2025 Phase II - July 8, 2025

Confirmation regarding his release schedule will be provided by HoYoverse during the Genshin Impact 5.7 livestream.

