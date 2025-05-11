Genshin Impact Dahlia pre-farm guide, as per leaks

Genshin Impact 5.6 revealed a new Mondstadt character, Dahlia. In the Paralogism Interlude Quest, he has a Hydro vision. Moreover, you can see his complete character model in the same quest. According to leaks, he is a 4-star character and is rumored to release in version 5.7.

Prominent leakers such as Dimbreath, Seele, and X1 have disclosed the ascension materials, character kit, constellations, gameplay, and animations for Dahlia. Based on these rumors, you can pre-farm all the required materials to build him.

This article will list all the materials required to pre-farm for the character Dahlia in Genshin Impact.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change. Thus, readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt.

Ascension and talent materials for Dahlia in Genshin Impact

Based on the leaks by Spletnik_Fatui and Seele, Dahlia is rumored to be a 4-star Hydro sword unit. If this information is to be trusted, he is also speculated to be a support and a shield character. His ascension materials were also leaked, and you can pre-farm for him if you want to.

According to the leaks, Dahlia uses the Secret Source Airflow Accumulator drops from the Secret Source Automaton: Overseer Device boss in the Atocpan area of Natlan. As for his weekly boss materials, you need the Eroded Scale-Feather from the Lord of Eroded Primal Fire weekly boss.

These are the required materials for ascending Dahlia, upgrading him to level 90, and triple-crowning all of his talents:

Mora - 7,100,000

- 7,100,000 Hero's Wit - 419

- 419 Varunada Lazurite Sliver - 1

- 1 Varunada Lazurite Fragment - 9

- 9 Varunada Lazurite Chunk - 9

- 9 Varunada Lazurite Gemstone - 6

- 6 Calla Lily - 168

- 168 Firm Arrowhead - 36

- 36 Sharp Arrowhead - 96

- 96 Weathered Arrowhead - 129

- 129 Secret Source Airflow Accumulator - 46

- 46 Teachings of Ballad - 9

- 9 Guide to Ballad - 63

- 63 Philosophies of Ballad - 114

- 114 Eroded Scale-Feather - 46

- 46 Crown of Insight - 3

Dahlia was introduced as a Mondstadt character during the 5.6 AQ. Based on leaks, it seems he also uses the regional specialties from this nation, Calla Lily. You can only find 53 of these materials in the Mondstadt region, but you can purchase five more from the NPC Flora.

As for the enemy drops, you need the materials dropped by the Hilichurl Shooters, who can be found throughout Tevyat. Dahlia has a Hydro vision in the 5.6 AQ, so he would likely use the Varunada Lazurite drops from bosses such as Hydro Tulpa, Hydro Hypostasis, Solitary Suanni, and Rhodeia of Loch.

Dahlia's talent materials are rumored to be the Ballad books, which are available on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday from the Forsaken Rift domain in the Mondstadt region.

