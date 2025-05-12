Genshin Impact 5.7 banners leaked

The Genshin Impact 5.7 update is speculated to go live on June 18, 2025, and will introduce new characters and weapons to the game. While HoYoverse has yet to reveal which 5-star characters will be featured during version 5.7, recent leaks from Firefly have disclosed that information along with the potential banner schedule. According to the leak, Skirk may finally debut as a playable unit in the patch.

Ad

Read on to learn more about the Genshin Impact 5.7 banners, as per leaks.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculations. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

All upcoming Genshin Impact 5.7 banners according to leaks

Ad

Trending

Firefly News recently leaked the upcoming character banners for the Genshin Impact 5.7 update on their Telegram channel. According to the information, Skirk and Dahlia will be the only new characters debuting in the patch. While the former is rumored to be a 5-star from the Cryo element, the latter may be a 4-star from the Hydro element.

Here is the complete character banner schedule for the 5.7 update, as per leaks:

First half (June 18, 2025)

Ad

Skirk (5-star Cryo Sword)

(5-star Cryo Sword) Citlali (5-star Cryo Catalyst)

(5-star Cryo Catalyst) Dahlia (4-star Hydro Sword)

Second half (July 8, 2025)

Mavuika (5-star Pyro Claymore)

(5-star Pyro Claymore) Yelan (5-star Hydro Bow)

Both Skirk and Dahlia are speculated to be released during the first half of version 5.7, along with Citlali's rerun banner. If the information holds true, this will be the first time Granny Itztli returns to the title after her debut in version 5.3.

Another character who debuted in the 5.3 update is also rumored to be getting a rerun banner in the next update. As suggested by the Spiral Abyss leaks, the Pyro Archon Mavuika will be returning to the gacha banners during the second half of version 5.7. It is expected that Yelan will also be featured alongside her.

Ad

All 5-star weapons speculated for version 5.7 banners

Based on the 5-star characters leaked for the 5.7 update, the Epitome Invocation weapons banner during the patch will likely offer the following weapons:

First half (June 18, 2025)

Azurelight (5-star Sword): Skirk's signature weapon

(5-star Sword): Skirk's signature weapon Starcaller's Watch (5-star Catalyst): Citlali's signature weapon

Second half (July 8, 2025)

A Thousand Blazing Suns (5-star Pyro Claymore): Mavuika's signature weapon

(5-star Pyro Claymore): Mavuika's signature weapon Aqua Simulacra (5-star Bow): Yelan's signature weapon

It is important to note that the information is based on leaks, and the banner schedule for the upcoming patch is subject to change.

Ad

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Virat Fumakia Virat is a Sportskeeda Esports and Gaming journalist specializing in Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail. During his first nine months with the company, he garnered over 2 million views with under 300 articles, showcasing the value his expertise brings.



As a passionate fan of Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, Virat stays updated with the latest information from official and unofficial sources. By carefully selecting the sources and meticulously reviewing the information, he ensures his readers have access to the most accurate news. His love for Genshin Impact is such that he could readily dive into the game physically and explore its open-world map if given the chance.



Virat’s interest in gaming began at a very young age with Pokemon Crystal on the Game Boy Advanced and he continued immersing himself further in the world of role-playing games, a genre he still adores. For nostalgic reasons, he still plays Pokemon games and frequently indulges in various mobile titles such as Yu-Gi-Oh Duel Links, Pokemon GO, and Clash Royale.



In his leisure time, Virat finds pleasure in watching anime and reading manga. He also enjoys watching Dkayed’s videos, which have helped him learn a lot about Yu-Gi-Oh. Additionally, he is an avid sports enthusiast who enjoys staying active and engaging in various sporting activities. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.