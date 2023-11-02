Everything about Hexenzirkel's Nicole in Genshin Impact

Nicole Reeyn is a member of the Hexenzirkel in Genshin Impact under the 'N' alias. She has been referenced a few times in the game, but much of the latest information about her comes from some Version 4.2 leaks. For example, her last name, "Reeyn," was never revealed in the game yet. It actually comes from a Hutao Lover leak.

Hutao Lover has also leaked Nicole's Japanese voice actress, as well as details about how the character will talk in Genshin Impact 4.2. Note that any leaks about this character are subject to change. Still, there is a fair amount of official information to disclose about her in addition to the recent rumors.

Note: All the information known about this Hexenzirkel member is from Version 4.2 or earlier.

Genshin Impact 4.2 leaks about Nicole Reeyn

Unfortunately, Nicole doesn't physically appear in Genshin Impact 4.2. Her voice can be heard in the update through some undisclosed method, but no credible images of her character design are available to view at the moment.

In related news, Skirk actually appears in the upcoming update. She and 'N' even have their voice actresses revealed via leaks, as evident below.

Leaked Japanese voice actress

Hutao Lover leaked the Japanese voice actresses for the upcoming NPCs (image via HoYoverse)

Megumi Toyoguchi is known to voice Nicole Reeyn, while Mamiko Noto voices Skirk. For reference, here are some notable anime and video game characters that Megumi Toyoguchi has played before:

Danganronpa's Junko Enoshima

Black Lagoon's Revy

Pokemon's Dawn

Demon Slayer's Ruka Rengoku

Persona 3's Yukari Takeba

Unfortunately, the Chinese, English, and Korean voice actresses for these NPCs are yet to be revealed.

Full name and backstory

This is apparently her full name (Image via Hutao Lover)

Not all Genshin Impact characters are given last names, so it might come across as a shock to see this character have one. In this case, she's known as Nicole Reeyn, based on Hutao Lover's leaks. There isn't much else to say about her regarding rumors, but there is some old official content worth discussing.

For instance, another Hexenzirkel member named Alice talked about her in the Joy Above the Clouds event quest, stating:

"The "guide who will never get lost" is N, otherwise known as Nicole. You may have not encountered her yet, but she is a truly extraordinary woman who has made this world's direction and order her subject of study."

She apparently studies Teyvat's direction and order, although the full degree of her research isn't fully explained.

Alice goes on to mention the following in the same limited-time event quest:

"Some of you may be fortunate enough to have already heard her voice. Like a prophetess, she will only speak to guide people toward the truth when a change has occurred in the world."

That quote then leads to the Traveler wondering if it was 'N' who was talking to them as they investigated the Wanderer at Irminsul. Much of Nicole's current characterization indicates that she tends to act like a guide of some sort.

If the leaks of her speaking in Genshin Impact 4.2 are true, she would likely be communicating with the Traveler via their mind again.

