Genshin Impact Operation Downpour Simulation event guide

Operation Downpour Simulation is a new event in Genshin Impact 5.6, which is based in Fontaine. This is a tabletop wargame event that requires players to formulate tactical strategies in order to win battles. The objective of the various challenges in this event is to defeat all enemies and enemy structures on the field. You will also need to pick and choose which units to deploy according to the situation on the battlefield.

The Operation Downpour Simulation event will be available from May 19, 2025, to June 3, 2025. This article provides information on how to play the Operation Downpour Simulation event in Genshin Impact 5.6, including tips for all the separate stages.

Guide for the Operation Downpour Simulation event in Genshin Impact

Operation Downpour Simulation takes place in Fontaine (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

To begin the Operation Downpour Simulation event, you will first need to complete the short quest titled "Operation Downpour Simulation," which will give you an idea about the wargame. This event has a total of 11 challenges, with the first four challenges unlocked on day one and the rest unlocking on subsequent days.

As stated, the Operation Downpour Simulation event works like a tabletop wargame, wherein you will need to select and deploy units for both offense and defense. All units are divided into either melee, ranged combat stance, and they will act accordingly on the battlefield.

Melee units prefer charging head-on and will destroy any obstacles in their way to get to the enemy targets. Ranged units can only fire from a certain distance, and will not move from their positions till the enemy unit they are attacking is defeated. You are allowed to have a total of five units on the field at once.

Challenge #1: Frontline Formation

This challenge features Cryo Whopperflowers as enemy targets, while your lineup consists of Hilichurl Fighters (melee units) and Electro Samachurls (ranged units).

This challenge is pretty easy, as all you have to do is deploy two sets of Hilichurl Fighters and Electro Samachurls on both the left and right sides of the battlefield. They will easily take down the enemy Cryo Whopperflowers without any further input from your side.

Challenge #2: Thrust and Volley Combined

The enemy lineup for this challenge features two large Hydro Slimes and two Treasure Hoarder Pyro Potioneers. Your lineup will consist of two Ruin Guards (melee) and two Hilichurl Grenadiers (ranged).

This challenge is also easy, as the Ruin Guards are tanky units who can take a lot of damage. Deploy all four of your units one by one on the bottom of the field, and let the Ruin Guards break through the blockades, following which all your units will focus on taking down the Hydro Slimes and the Treasure Hoarder Pyro Potioneers one by one.

Challenge #3: Siege Strategies

This challenge features somewhat tanky enemy units such as Frostarm Lawachurls, along with Treasure Hoarder Pyro Potioneers. Your units include Ruin Guards (melee), Electro Samachurls (ranged), and Cryo Specters (ranged).

Deploy the three Cryo Specters first on the bottom of the battlefield, followed by the two Electro Samachurls. Let these units defeat the first Frostarm Lawachurl, and then deploy the Ruin Guards.

Challenge #4: Studies in Momentum

The enemy lineup for this challenge includes Suppression Specialist Mek: Ousia, and Cryo Whopperflowers. Your units will consist of Hilichurl Fighters (melee), Electro Cicins (ranged), and Eroding Avatars of Lava (melee).

First, deploy both the Eroding Avatars of Lava along with one group of Electro Cicins on the bottom of the field, and wait for them to defeat the Cryo Whopperflower in front.

Once the Whopperflower is defeated, deploy two groups of Hilichurl Fighters. Finally, deploy the last group of the Electro Cicins. All the units on the field will now work together to defeat the rest of the enemies and structures.

