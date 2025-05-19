Genshin Impact official cookbook is now available for pre-order: Here's how to do it

Despite Genshin Impact being a lore-rich game that focuses mostly on its worldbuilding and combat, a certain minor aspect of the game has gained popularity within the playerbase over the last few years – food items and various dishes. Cooking food is not a major aspect of Genshin Impact, but it has its uses in both combat and overworld exploration.

Each region in Genshin has special dishes focusing on the culture and customs of the area. Since most of these food items look like they can be cooked in real life, fans have asked for their recipes for some time.

Now, HoYoverse is finally releasing an official Genshin Impact cookbook, which will contain recipes for many food items that players have been cooking (in-game) for years.

This article provides more information regarding the Genshin Impact official cookbook, along with its availability and how to order it.

HoYoverse launches Genshin Impact official cookbook

HoYoverse has finally launched an official Genshin Impact cookbook containing 60 recipes that correspond to various in-game dishes. This cookbook focuses on recipes and dishes from the first four regions, namely Mondstadt, Liyue, Inazuma, and Sumeru.

While details regarding all the recipes included in the book are not yet available, players can expect to cook the following food items (as shown on the cookbook pre-order page):

Nutritious Meal V 5.93 (Sucrose's special dish)

Dinner of Judgment (Rosaria's special dish)

Lighter-than-Air Pancake (Noelle's special dish)

Judging from the inclusion of these recipes, it is safe to say that the special dishes of all playable characters will be included in the Genshin Impact official cookbook. Each recipe will contain a brief overview of the dish, along with its required ingredients, as well as preparation time and the number of servings.

The author of the Genshin Impact official cookbook is Thibaud Villanova, a famous chef who has published many books featuring recipes from famous TV shows, movies, and video games. The recipe book also contains prefaces from notable Michelin Star chefs such as Mory Sacko and Paul Pairet.

How to order the Genshin Impact official cookbook

The Genshin Impact official cookbook can be pre-ordered from Crunchyroll (Image via HoYoverse // Crunchyroll)

Currently, only US residents can order the Genshin Impact official cookbook by visiting the Crunchyroll online store. It is available for pre-order and costs $33.99. Each customer can purchase a maximum of three cookbooks – no more.

Being a pre-order item, it will not be shipped immediately. Shipping for the Genshin Impact official cookbook will begin on September 2, 2025.

