Genshin Impact boasts various playable units that fill unique roles such as DPS, Supports, Healers, and Shielders. Shielders primarily provide defensive utility and block damage from enemies. The game has many characters in this category, like Zhongli, Lan Yan, and Layla, who are great options.

Certain characters like Yanfei, Kaeya, Sigewinne, and Hydro Traveler can also unlock shield abilities from their constellations. However, their primary role is different from other units in this list, and as such, they will not be considered in this list.

This article lists some of the best shield characters in Genshin Impact based on durability and strength.

All shield characters in Genshin Impact

1) Zhongli

Image of Zhongli in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Zhongli is arguably the best shield character in the game. You can maintain 100 percent uptime with this ability and use him in various team comps. Moreover, his Elemental Burst is unique as it can petrify enemies for up to 3.9 seconds.

However, his value started dropping recently, as Genshin Impact releases other characters such as Citlali and Lan Yan, who have better support utility. Despite this, Zhongli is still one of the best units, as he tanks a lot of damage. You sometimes won't even need to dodge enemy attacks due to his strong shield.

2) Citlali

Screenshot of Citlali in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Citlali is a Cryo Catalyst character released during version 5.3, along with the Pyro Archon, Mavuika. She is one of the most broken characters in the game, due to the supportive utility she provides. Moreover, her constellations, such as C2, will significantly increase your team's DPS.

Although her shield is not on par with Zhongli, she has other abilities such as off-field Cryo application and res shred for Hydro and Pyro elements, which make her a great unit. Furthermore, she can hold the Scroll of the Hero of Cinder City artifact set and the TTDS weapon, which will further buff the damage of your DPS units.

3) Lan Yan

Screenshot of Lan Yan (Image via HoYoverse)

Lan Yan, the first Anemo shield character, was released during Phase 2 of version 5.3. She has a strong shield, and you can have nearly 100 percent uptime for her defensive abilities. Moreover, as an Anemo unit, she can use the VV artifact set to further buff the team's damage.

Lan Yan is also a Catalyst unit, capable of holding the Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers weapon, which can grant additional Attack buffs to the DPS units. She can be used as a shielder in many teams and built as an Elemental reactions driver.

4) Layla

Screenshot of Layla in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Layla is a Cryo Sword character with one of the game's strongest shields. Moreover, she has an off-field Cryo application, which can be used in Freeze and Vape-Melt team comps. You can get Normal and Charged attack buffs if you have her C4.

However, Layla deals minimal damage with her talents, and if her shield is broken, her Elemental Skill state would also end. You could get 100 percent uptime with her skill if you can dodge a few attacks from the enemy.

5) Kirara

Kirara in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Kirara is a Dendro Sword unit released in version 3.7. She is excellent in Dendro-reaction-based teams such as Quicken, Hyperbloom, and Bloom. However, she is also a great shield unit and can be used in other team comps.

Moreover, Kirara has extensive Dendro application while in the field. Thus, you can also play her as an on-field reaction driver unit. She can also enter a special state during her Elemental Skill, which can be used for exploration. Some of her constellations, such as C2, C4, and C6, provide excellent value to the team.

6) Thoma

Screenshot of Thoma (Image via HoYoverse)

Thoma is a Pyro Polearm character released during version 2.3. Initially, he wasn't considered that good, due to limited team options. However, his value rose considerably after Dendro reactions were introduced. He is one of the best units if you want to play Burgeon or Overload team comps.

Moreover, Thoma can generate shields with both his Elemental Skill and Burst. You can also stack his shields to strengthen them further. Some of his constellations, such as C6, are also useful, as they provide Normal, Charged, and Plunging damage bonuses to all party members.

7) Diona

Diona in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Compared to some of the characters in this list, Diona has a relatively weak shield. However, she can be a good unit in some reaction-based teams if you have her C6.

Her C6 can give your active characters 200 EM if their HP exceeds 50 percent. This is huge for teams such as Gaming Melt, as she increases his damage. Moreover, she generates a special AoE area during her Elemental Skill, and can heal active characters in this area.

8) Noelle

Noelle in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Although Noelle is a DPS, she generates a shield with her Elemental Skill, which can absorb much damage. Furthermore, you could heal all party members if her Charged or Normal attacks hit an opponent.

However, due to its long cooldown, Noelle's shield is not great in content such as Spiral Abyss and Imaginarium Theater. You would get more value if you built her as a DPS unit, as she deals damage from her Elemental Burst.

9) Baizhu

Baizhu (Image via HoYoverse)

Baizhu is a Dendro Catalyst character who was released in version 3.6. He can generate special shields during his Elemental Burst that last for a short duration. However, they will be refreshed during his burst, and you can get additional healing.

Baizhu is generally built as a healer for Furina teams or a support for Dendro teams. His shields can only absorb a small amount of damage, and you would be better off building characters such as Lan Yan or Layla instead.

