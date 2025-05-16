Genshin Impact 5.6 Spiral Abyss guide: Best tips and tricks

Spiral Abyss is a unique endgame mode in Genshin Impact that requires you to fight against certain enemies or bosses in a specific amount of time. Moreover, the difficulty of these challenges keeps increasing when you clear higher Floors such as 11 and 12.

The Spiral Abyss gamemode resets on the 16th of every month. You will also get additional buffs during Floors 11 and 12. Moreover, these buffs and the enemy lineup keep changing with every reset. The 5.6 Spiral Abyss was released on May 16, 2025, and it is challenging compared to some of the previous ones.

Thus, this article will provide strategies, tips, and tricks to complete the 5.6 Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact.

Also read: Genshin Impact 5.6 second phase: Date, banners, and events

Trending

Tips and tricks to complete the 5.6 Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact

1) Understanding the mechanics of the Lava Dragon Statue Boss

You can only use mono-Pyro or Burning teams against the Lava Dragon Statue boss (Image via HoYoverse)

The Lava Dragon Statue boss was introduced recently, in version 5.5 of Genshin Impact. It is a unique boss fight that requires specific elements, such as Pyro or Dendro, to defeat it. Moreover, you cannot use Cryo or Hydro characters to beat it.

The boss has 70 percent resistance to all Elemental and Physical attacks in its base state. It has a Fury bar, which can be filled up if you deal Pyro damage. It will have two Fury bars; you must fill them both times to decrease the boss's elemental resistance. However, using Hydro or Cryo attacks will deplete this meter.

You can use Pyro characters such as Xiangling, Arlecchino, Dehya, or Dendro units such as Emilie, Kinich, or Nahida to trounce this boss.

Also read: 4 Genshin Impact Harbingers we could meet in Nod-Krai

2) Different Enemy types and requirements for Spiral Abyss Floor 12

Enemy lineup for Spiral Abyss 5.6 Floor 12 Chamber 3 (Image via HoYoverse)

The first half of Spiral Abyss Floor 12 is relatively straightforward compared to the second one. Moreover, you only have to deal with the shield of the Thundering Wayob Manifestation enemy. You can use a Cryo or Dendro character to trounce this enemy.

The second half is more challenging, however. For Chamber 1, you must use mono-Pyro or Burning teams to defeat the Lava Dragon Statue boss. Furthermore, Chambers 2 and 3 have different requirements. You must use Natlan, Burning, or Hyperbloom teams to beat the Tenebrous Mimesis and Papilla enemies.

However, you cannot use Hyperbloom or specific Natlan teams against the Lava Dragon Statue boss. You might have to complete the challenges in Chambers 2,3, and then repeat Chamber 1 with a different team, if you cannot get a 3-star on your first try.

Also read: Which Genshin Impact characters will work well with Skirk, as per leaks

3) Blessing of the Abyssal Moon buffs for Spiral Abyss 5.6

Blessing of the Abyssal Moon buffs for Spiral Abyss 5.6 (Image via HoYoverse)

The buff for the 5.6 Spiral Abyss heavily favors characters who deal damage from their Elemental Skill. If you deal Elemental skill damage to opponents three times, a shockwave will be unleashed to deal more True damage to nearby enemies. Thus, you can use characters such as Kinich, Emilie, Escoffier, Nahida, Kaeya, Furina, Raiden, Mavuika, and so on.

However, it would be better to use Cryo or Dendro characters who primarily deal damage from their Elemental Skill. Floors 11 and 12 have additional buffs that increase the damage of these units.

Also read: Genshin Impact: Why Skirk's best artifact set might not be what you think, as per leaks

4) Use Cryo Characters for completing one half of Floor 11 and 12 easily

Ley Line Disorder for Spiral Abyss 5.6 Floor 11 (Image via HoYoverse)

Cryo characters receive a huge buff in the 5.6 Spiral Abyss. All party members in the first half gain a 60 percent Cryo damage boost. Thus, you can use units such as Escoffier, Ayaka, Rosaria, Citlali, Charlotte, Wriothesley, and Kaeya.

In Floor 12, the buff is slightly altered, and Characters' Elemental Skill Cryo damage is increased instead. As of version 5.6, only Escoffier can fully utilize this buff.

Also read: Genshin Impact "Too many requests. Please try again later." error: Potential fixes explored

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eswar Keshav Eswar Keshav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on gacha games, and he has previously worked for Otaku's Notes and Wikiofnerds. Though he has a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering, his passion for anime, manga, and games led to him to follow his heart and become a writer.



Eswar is also well versed in the Valorant esports scene and follows matches from all of the game's regions. His interest in the game was sparked after watching Evil Geniuses Valorant team's Jaccob ""yay"" Whiteaker ""popping heads left and right.""



In his spare time, Eswar enjoys reading books, playing guitar, and writing short stories. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.