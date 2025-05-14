4 Genshin Impact Harbingers we could meet in Nod-Krai

The Eleven Fatui Harbingers is one of the most hyped factions in Genshin Impact. Most characters from this have engaging personalities, goals, and different reasons for joining the Fatui. They work towards the Tsaritsa's goal of collecting all six Gnosis from the Archons in Tevyat.

Furthermore, each character has a unique lore, which is teased in artifact sets such as Pale Flame. On April 30, 2025, the developers revealed new information about Nod-Krai and mentioned that we might meet some Harbingers in the new region.

This article lists four Fatui Harbingers in Genshin Impact that could appear in the next region, Nod-Krai.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculation. Readers are advised to take this information with a pinch of salt.

4 Genshin Impact Fatui Harbingers who could be present in Nod-Krai

1) Dottore

Dottore from the "A Winter Night's Lazzo" trailer (Image via HoYoverse)

Dottore is one of the most hyped Fatui Harbingers in the game, ranked Number 2. This means his power is nearly on the level of other Archons in Tevyat. Moreover, he also appeared during the Sumeru Archon Quest and took two Gnosis from the Dendro Archon, Nahida.

At the end of Act 5 Incandescent Ode of Resurrection AQ, Mavuika revealed more information about Nod-Krai and Dottore. She said that the subordinates of Dottore were researching the Ancient Moon's Remnants. Moreover, she also mentioned that their stronghold was located in Nod-Krai.

This could mean that Dottore had sent Fatui members to research these moon fragments. Given that his subordinates have a base in Nod-Krai, we might also have a chance to meet him there.

2) Columbina

Columbina's design was officially revealed by HoYoverse (Image via HoYoverse)

Columbina is another Fatui Harbinger whose power level is the same as the Archons in Tevyat. She also has one of the most unique designs in the game – fans have been waiting for her release ever since HoYoverse revealed her design in the A Winter Night's Lazzo trailer.

However, Columbina has yet to appear in-game, and compared to some of her fellow Fatui Harbingers, she has less lore. Characters like Arlecchino, Childe, and Wanderer have voicelines about her, implying she is extremely dangerous. She is also the Third Fatui Harbinger and holds the title Damslette.

Recently, a leaker revealed further information about Columbina. Furthermore, they disclosed details about Skirk and Durin some time ago, which turned out to be true. According to these leaks, she is rumored to be released as a playable character during 6.x versions, which are the Nod-Krai updates.

3) Pantalone

Pantalone's official character design in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Pantalone, also known as Regrator, is the Ninth of the Fatui Harbingers. Although he initially appeared during the Winter Night's Lazzo trailer, his involvement with Tevyat was implied in some quests. He was mentioned in Yelan's Story Quest and some of her character stories.

Apart from this, some of Pantalone's subordinates cause trouble for Citlali during her Tribal Chronicles. Some of his squad members also appear in Mondstadt, as he booked the whole Goth Grand Hotel for the Fatui's exclusive use. Arlecchino says in her Story Quest that he was working with Pulcinella on Project Stuzha.

It is also implied that Pantalone's past was shown in the Moment of Cessation artifact piece. It was teased that he did not receive a vision, so he hated the Gods and started controlling Tevyat's economy instead. Wanderer mentioned in his voice lines that Pantalone was working with Dottore. Thus, we might be able to meet with him in Nod-Krai, the latter's stronghold.

4) Sandrone

Pantalone's official design (Image via HoYoverse)

Sandrone is the seventh of the Fatui Harbingers, also known by her codename, Marionette. She is an intriguing character, as she had a giant Robot carrying her in the Winter Night's Lazzo trailer. Furthermore, she is speculated to have created the Adventurers' Guild and Katheryne.

Childe, Wanderer, and Arlecchino describe her as highly passionate about her research and say that she rarely appears in public. Moreover, it is speculated that Sandrone was heavily involved in the Questioning Melusine and Answering Machine WQ events.

HoYoverse also revealed in the Song of the Welkin Moon web event that a specific important figure from the Adventurers' Guild would greet us in Nod-Krai. Since Sandrone is speculated to create Katheryne, she might appear in the upcoming region.

