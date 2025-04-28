Genshin Impact Nod-Krai: Everything we know so far 

Nod-Krai is one of the most hyped regions in Genshin Impact, which has been teased to players since version 5.1. Even the Genshin dev team revealed during the 5.3 special program that Nod-Krai will be the upcoming region. However, they didn't reveal much about this area during the live stream.

Players only got to know more about Nod-Krai from the last part of the Natlan Archon Quest. Furthermore, some recent web events have revealed crucial information about Nod-Krai and what to expect from the next area.

This article lists everything we know about the Nod-Krai region in Genshin Impact so far.

Where is Nod-Krai in Genshin Impact?

Nod-Krai is a part of Snezhnaya and is located in the southernmost part of the Cryo nation. However, it is an autonomous region, which means that it is independent of the Cryo Archon, Tsaritsa's rule. These details were revealed to players during the 5.3 special program, and the Genshin dev team also said that this region will be a unique experience, compared to other nations.

During the version 5.1 Marvelous Merchandise Event quest, Liben mentioned that Nod-Krai has a hostile environment due to the lack of regulatory forces. The Voynich Guild is responsible for maintaining law and order in this region, but it is still a very harsh place.

A few sub-areas of the autonomous region were also revealed during the On the Trail of Behemoths Event quest during the 5.3 version in Genshin Impact. An NPC mentioned an area called Nasha town, which was home to the Speranza in Nod-Krai. He also mentioned a place called Hiisi Island that was home to the Frostmoon Scions.

Everything we know about Nod-Krai so far

The 11 factions present in Nod-Krai (Image via HoYoverse)

During the 5.3 On the Trail of Behemoths Event Quest, an NPC, Helka, mentioned that Fatui had moved a lot of construction materials to Nod-Krai before he left for Natlan. There might be multiple Harbingers present in the region, according to this NPC.

At the end of the Natlan Archon quest, Mavuika also revealed more information about the upcoming region. She told the traveler that Fatui members, who were subordinates of the Doctor, have a stronghold in the Nod-Krai region. Moreover, she claimed that the people in Nod-Krai use a mysterious power that predates even the seven elements of Tevyat.

Finally, the new web event Song of the Welkin Moon, which was released during the 5.4 version, has also revealed more information about the upcoming region. Players have learnt of 11 different factions present in Nod-Krai. Out of these factions, we are already familiar with the Fatui, Knights of Favonius, Hexenzirkel, Treasure Hoarders, and Adventurers' Guild.

The continuation of this web event was also teased in the 5.6 special program. The website will be updated on April 30, 2025, and players may receive information about the next region in Tevyat. Therefore, this article will be updated once more news about Nod-Krai is released by the Genshin Impact team.

