Genshin Impact's upcoming Nod-Krai region appears to be a clashing point for many factions

Genshin Impact is expected to introduce the much-anticipated region of Nod-Krai in one of its future updates. While there remains a ton of mystery around this region, the recent Song of the Welkin Moon web event has provided a glimpse into the region’s potential conflicts. It appears that Nod-Krai will not only expand the game's map but also bring multiple factions into direct confrontation.

This article covers all the factions mentioned in the Song of the Welkin Moon web event and discusses how they are tied to Nod-Krai in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Nod-Krai region and factions: Everything we know so far

The Genshin Impact Song of the Welkin Moon event has confirmed that multiple factions will be drawn into conflicts within Nod-Krai, each with its own agenda. Some are deeply tied to the region’s history, while others are outsiders who have arrived with their own motives.

As tensions rise in the game's narrative, the power struggles between these factions will shape the fate of Nod-Krai, as well as the whole of Teyvat.

Below are the 11 factions that are mentioned in the web event, along with their respective ties to Nod-Krai in Genshin Impact.

Hexenzirkel: Nod-Krai, known for being a battleground of countless conflicts, has drawn the interest of the enigmatic Hexenzirkel, who sees the unfolding drama as an irresistible spectacle. The Wild Hunt: Abyssal armies roam the wilderness and canyons, their eerie whispers filling the air. These soulless creatures seem to be searching for something of great importance. Knights of Favonius: A small elite force from Mondstadt’s expeditionary knights has followed their Grand Master through Snezhnaya and into Nod-Krai, reportedly on a mission of high importance. Voynich Guild: Established by the merchants of Nasha Town, this guild strives to maintain order in trade. However, lawless elements challenge their authority, leaving their boss, the leader of the "Curatorium of Secrets," to instill fear where rules fail. Treasure Hoarders: Few know that the Treasure Hoarders originated in Nod-Krai. Legends tell of the "great treasure" hidden by Reed Miller, a notorious thief who dreamed of a world without boundaries. Snowland Fae: Once followers of the first Cryo Archon, the Snowland Fae still exert influence despite their diminished glory. As calamity looms, their path remains uncertain. Adventurers' Guild: Given Nod-Krai’s reputation as an adventurer’s paradise, the Guild has a strong presence here. A prominent figure from the Guild’s headquarters is even preparing to personally welcome travelers. Clink-Clank Krumkake Craftshop: Originally a small workshop dedicated to perfecting krumkake-making machines, this workshop has since evolved into a renowned hub for mechanical inventions. However, dealings with its genius inventor require caution, as her creations can be unpredictable. Fatui: The Pale Star’s decree has summoned the Fatui Harbingers back to Snezhnaya and dispatched them to Nod-Krai. The region’s inhabitants now wonder: What mission has brought this powerful army to their city? Or rather, for whom do they march? Frostmoon Scions: Descendants of an ancient civilization who long ago abandoned their golden realm, the Frostmoon Scions have since lived in the mountains and forests, devoted to their Moon Goddess. However, with the Fatui’s arrival, their peaceful existence is under threat. Lightkeepers: The long-standing guardians of Nod-Krai, the Lightkeepers have defended the region’s freedom against the Abyss and the Wild Hunt for generations. Weakened from past battles, their ability to continue their mission against new threats remains uncertain.

Also read: Nod-Krai in Genshin Impact: Area location, expected release, and more

Lightkeepers is the faction responsible for protecting Nod-Krai against the Wild Hunt (Image via HoYoverse)

With such a diverse set of factions — some looking to control the region, others fighting to protect it, and more arriving with hidden agendas — Nod-Krai is set to be a major battleground. The interactions between these groups could lead to intense conflicts, shifting alliances, and dramatic power struggles that could shape the region’s future.

