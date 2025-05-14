Genshin Impact 5.6 second phase: Date, banners, and events

The second half of Genshin Impact's version 5.6 will be released on May 27, 2025, introducing fresh gacha banners, new events, and more. Considering it will see the return of Kinich and Raiden Shogun to the game, along with their signature 5-star weapons, many fans are looking forward to it.

On that note, this article provides the release date and time for the second half of Genshin Impact 5.6. It also includes details about the banners and events that will be available during that period.

Genshin Impact 5.6 second half: Release schedule for all servers

The second half of the Genshin Impact 5.6 update will be released worldwide on May 27, 2025. Like past instances, it will first arrive on the Asia server, followed by the European and American servers. Here are the release timings and countdowns for all servers:

Asia server

The Phase 2 banners of version 5.6 featuring Kinich and Raiden Shogun will go live for players on the Asia server on May 27, 2025, at 6 PM (UTC +8). Below is a countdown showcasing the time remaining for it:

Europe server

Gamers on the Europe server will be the next ones to experience the new content coming out in the second half of version 5.6 on May 27, 2025, at 6 PM (UTC +1). Let's look at how much time is remaining for them:

America server

As always, the second half banners will arrive last on the America server on May 27, 2025, at 6 PM (UTC -5). Here is a countdown reflecting the time for it:

Genshin Impact 5.6 second half: Banners and event schedule

Banner details

Kinich and Raiden Shogun are featured in the second half (Image via HoYoverse)

As announced by HoYoverse during the version 5.6 livestream, the second half banners will include Kinich and Raiden Shogun as the featured 5-star characters. While the former is a damage dealer from the Dendro element, the latter is the Electro Archon, who can be used as a main DPS or sub-DPS.

Moreover, the signature 5-star weapons of these characters will also become available during this period on the Epitome Invocation weapons banner.

5-star characters

Kinich (5-star Dendro; Claymore)

(5-star Dendro; Claymore) Raiden Shogun (5-star Electro; Polearm)

5-star weapons

Fang of the Mountain King (5-star Claymore; Kinich's signature weapon)

(5-star Claymore; Kinich's signature weapon) Engulfing Lightning (5-star Polearm; Raiden Shogun's signature weapon)

Events schedule

There are multiple version 5.6 events set to be introduced to the title during Phase 2, offering Primogems and other lucrative rewards. Here is the complete events schedule for the second half of the patch:

Chronicle of Shifting Stratagems (May 27 to June 9)

(May 27 to June 9) Legends Ablaze: Cross-Border Brawl (June 6 to June 16)

(June 6 to June 16) Ley Line Overflow (June 9 to June 16)

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

